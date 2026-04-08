Written and directed by Karthik Yogi, Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy is a Tamil rural comedy-drama film that has finally landed on digital screens, 2 years after its theatrical release. The film revolves around a selfish man who decides to exploit the superstitious villagers and make money out of their beliefs. However, two decades later, his life takes a turn when the temple closes out of the conflict. The film then explores the themes of comedy, superstitions, and personal growth with epic comic sequences.

When and Where to Watch Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy

The film is now available to stream exclusively on AhaTamil. The film is available in the Tamil language, while viewers with an active subscription will be able to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy

This film commences from the backdrop of the 1940s, where Vadakkupatti, a village, loses its deity of flood and begins to perceive a demon haunting the area. That's when Ramaswamy (Played by Santhanam), a selfish man, discovers a pot and begins to manipulate the superstitious villagers only to earn money. However, twenty years later, a new Tehsildar embarks on an investigation to debunk the superstitions being followed, and as a result, leads the temple to shut down. Rammaswamy's income and his life both takes a turn and make him indulge into different ways to reopen the temple. The film explores the intricacies of blind faith with a light-hearted plot.

Cast and Crew of Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy

Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, this film features Santhanam in the lead role, accompanied by Megha Akash, Nizhalgal Ravu, Tamizh, Jeeva Ravi, and more in key roles. Deepak has handled the film's cinematography, whereas Shivanandeeswaran is the editor.

Reception of Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy

The film was theatrically released on Feb 2nd, 2024, where it received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The film holds an IMDb rating of 8.1/10.