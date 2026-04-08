Technology News
English Edition

Kill Blue OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Anime Online?

Kill Blue is an upcoming action comedy anime streaming on Crunchyroll in April 2026. It follows a legendary hitman who turns into a 13-year-old boy after a wasp sting and must attend school, blending action, humour, and an unusual coming-of-age story.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 April 2026 14:11 IST
Kill Blue OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Anime Online?

Photo Credit: CrunchyRoll

Kill Blue is streaming from April 2026 on Crunchyroll.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kill Blue anime to premiere on Crunchyroll in April 2026
  • Story follows a 40-year-old hitman turned 13-year-old after a wasp sting
  • Based on Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s popular Shonen Jump manga
Advertisement

Kill Blue is an action comedy anime that premieres this month. It is based on the Shonen Jump Manga by Fujimaki. It has Juzo Ogami, who is a 40-year-old legendary hitman who turns into a 13-year-old boy with a wasp sting, and he has to go to school. However, he doesn't like the idea of revisiting the school. Eventually, he enjoys it. He earns the title of Demon's Left Hand as he is so skilled with a handgun. Let's see its further details.

When and Where to Watch

Kill Blue is streaming from April 2026 on Crunchyroll. The date has not yet been announced.

Trailer and Plot

Kill Blue involves the story of a 40-year-old man who is a hitman and was stung by a wasp, and this turns him into a 13-year-old boy who has to go to school. He doesn't like that idea initially; however, he later on turns out to be the Demon's Left Hand in the school. He meets a girl in the school who is the daughter of the Mitsuoka Pharmaceuticals founder. She gets hit by other students, and this makes her hate men. But she becomes friends with Ogami eventually. She helps her uncle at the Ramen Shop and wishes to run it after his uncle retires.

Cast and Crew

Kill Blue has been produced by Studio CUE and has been directed by Hiro Kaburagi. Juzo Ogami has been voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, whereas Noren Mitsuoka has been voiced by Fūka Izumi. Kotatsu Nekota has been voiced by Shūichirō Umeda. It has been written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki.

Reception

The series has been ranked seventh in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics of 2024 list. It has no IMDb rating as it has not yet been released.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kill Blue, action comedy, Crunchyroll, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Might Not Launch as Early as Expected, Tipster Claims
Keeper Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Folk Horror Film Online
Kill Blue OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Anime Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G Could Cost in India
  2. WhatsApp's Long-Awaited Username Feature Is Finally Rolling Out
  3. Moto G Stylus (2026) With a Built-In Active Stylus Debuts in These Countries
  4. Your Car Just Got Smarter With WhatsApp's Native CarPlay App
#Latest Stories
  1. New Data From COSINE-100, ANAIS-112 Disputes DAMA Dark Matter Results
  2. Oppo Watch X3 Mini Design, Health Tracking Features Revealed Days Before Launch in China
  3. Intel Joins Elon Musk’s Terafab Project to Build Chips for Humanoid Robots and Data Centres
  4. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked as New Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications
  5. British Cryptographer Adam Back Responds After Report Suggests He Might Be Bitcoin Creator 'Satoshi Nakamoto'
  6. WhatsApp Username Feature Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Users on iOS, Android
  7. Cyberpunk Gets Free PS5 Pro Update That Brings PSSR Support, Ray Tracing Enhancements
  8. Project Glasswing: Anthropic Debuts Claude Mythos Preview, Its First Cybersecurity-Focused AI Model
  9. Coinbase Plans to Expand Crypto Offerings in Australia After Securing Financial Services Licence
  10. Samsung Exynos 2700 Chip Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench With 10-Core CPU, Xclipse 970 GPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »