Kill Blue OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Anime Online?

Kill Blue is an upcoming action comedy anime streaming on Crunchyroll in April 2026. It follows a legendary hitman who turns into a 13-year-old boy after a wasp sting and must attend school, blending action, humour, and an unusual coming-of-age story.
Photo Credit: CrunchyRoll
Kill Blue is an action comedy anime that premieres this month. It is based on the Shonen Jump Manga by Fujimaki. It has Juzo Ogami, who is a 40-year-old legendary hitman who turns into a 13-year-old boy with a wasp sting, and he has to go to school. However, he doesn't like the idea of revisiting the school. Eventually, he enjoys it. He earns the title of Demon's Left Hand as he is so skilled with a handgun. Let's see its further details.
Kill Blue is streaming from April 2026 on Crunchyroll. The date has not yet been announced.
Kill Blue involves the story of a 40-year-old man who is a hitman and was stung by a wasp, and this turns him into a 13-year-old boy who has to go to school. He doesn't like that idea initially; however, he later on turns out to be the Demon's Left Hand in the school. He meets a girl in the school who is the daughter of the Mitsuoka Pharmaceuticals founder. She gets hit by other students, and this makes her hate men. But she becomes friends with Ogami eventually. She helps her uncle at the Ramen Shop and wishes to run it after his uncle retires.
Kill Blue has been produced by Studio CUE and has been directed by Hiro Kaburagi. Juzo Ogami has been voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, whereas Noren Mitsuoka has been voiced by Fūka Izumi. Kotatsu Nekota has been voiced by Shūichirō Umeda. It has been written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki.
The series has been ranked seventh in the Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics of 2024 list. It has no IMDb rating as it has not yet been released.
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