Technology News
loading

Netflix to Launch Basic With Ads Plan in November, to Cost $6.99 a Month in the US

The new Basic with Ads plan will be almost similar to the Basic subscription, including the content, personalised user experience and number of devices.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Jamshed Avari |  Updated: 13 October 2022 23:01 IST
Netflix to Launch Basic With Ads Plan in November, to Cost $6.99 a Month in the US

Netflix has not announced any new ad-supported plans for India yet.

Highlights
  • Netflix's Basic with Ads will launch in Canada, Mexico on November 1
  • Netflix has not announced any new ad-supported plans for India yet
  • The new plan will launch in the US on November 3

Netflix has announced to launch the Basic with Ads plan starting November 2022. The new lower priced ad-supported plan will be available in 12 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. The Basic with Ads plan from Netflix will cost $6.99 (nearly Rs. 570) in the US, and is scheduled to launch on November 3 in the country. Meanwhile, users in Canada and Mexico will receive the new plan on November 1. However, Netflix has not announced any new ad-supported plans for India yet.

In the latest release from Netflix, the OTT platform has announced the launch of Basic with Ads subscription, under the company's lower priced ad-supported plan. According to the release, the new subscription plan will offer almost similar features like the Netflix's Basic plan, with slight differences. With the new Basic with Ads plan, the content, personalised user experience, number of connected devices and the ease to change or cancel the plan at any time remains same as the Basic subscription.

However, Netflix has decided to bring the introduce HD viewing experience for both the Basic with Ads and Basic plans starting November. Moreover, the ad-supported plan with come with an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour, absence of movies and TV shows with licensing restrictions and no feature to download titles.

The new Basic with Ads plan will be launched in 12 countries this November including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. For users in Canada and Mexico, the plan will launch on November 1. Meanwhile, Netflix users in the US will get their hands on the new subscription plan, at just $6.99 per month, starting November 3. For users in the UK, the plan will cost EUR 4.99 (nearly Rs. 400) per month, while the monthly price in Canada has been fixed at CAD 5.99 (nearly Rs. 360). For pricing details in other countries, users can visit Netflix's Help Center.

With the introduction of the new plan, there will be no change for current plans and users. For signing up to the new plan, users have to go to Netflix.com < register with email, date of birth, and gender details.

Meanwhile, Netflix has not yet announced any plans to launch Basic with Ads in India. In India, Netflix provides four subscription plans currently — Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium. The Mobile plan is the cheapest of all and comes at Rs. 149 a month.

 

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Basic with Ads, ad-supported plan
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Huawei, ZTE May Soon Face US FCC Ban From Approval of New Telecom Equipment
Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Amazon Prime's Mirzapur Season 3, Calls Pre-Censorship of Web Series Impermissible

Related Stories

Netflix to Launch Basic With Ads Plan in November, to Cost $6.99 a Month in the US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.