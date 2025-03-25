Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Z10 Colour Options, Design Teased Ahead of April 11 India Launch

iQOO Z10 India launch is set to take place on April 11.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 17:03 IST
iQOO Z10 Colour Options, Design Teased Ahead of April 11 India Launch

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 is said to boast an OLED display with 1.5K resolution

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 could have a Snapdragon SoC at the helm
  • iQOO Z10 is rumoured to debut as a rebrand of Vivo Y300 Pro+
  • It could run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5
Advertisement

iQOO Z10 will be announced in India next month as a follow-up to last year's iQOO Z9. The Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the upcoming Z series phone vigorously on its social media handles, and a recent post showcases the two colourways of the device. The iQOO Z10 is confirmed to ship with a 7.89mm thick profile and a 7,300mAh battery. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset. The iQOO Z10 is speculated to debut as a rebrand of Vivo Y300 Pro+.

iQOO Z10 Colourways 

iQOO has posted new teasers on X (formerly Twitter), offering us a closer look at the upcoming iQOO Z10. It is confirmed to be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colourways. The black colour option is shown in a matte finish. The iQOO Z9, in comparison, was available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options.

The India launch of iQOO Z10 is scheduled for April 11. The brand has announced that it will measure 7.89mm in thickness and include a 7,300mAh battery. It will go on sale via Amazon.

The circular rear camera design and the battery size indicate that the iQOO Z10 could be a rebranded version of the Vivo Y300 Pro+, which is set to go official in China on March 31. The Vivo Y300 Pro+ is confirmed to debut in at least three colour options with a 7,300mAh battery and 90W fast charging support. It will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

The iQOO Z10 was previously tipped to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood. It is said to boast an OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

iQOO Z10 is expected to come with upgrades over the iQOO Z9 5G, which was launched in India in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 Specifications, iQOO, iQOO Z9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

iQOO Z10 Colour Options, Design Teased Ahead of April 11 India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design Renders Surface Online Again
  2. OnePlus 13T Display, Battery Details Tipped; Could Launch in April
  3. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  5. Realme 14T Design Renders, Key Features Surface Online Via Retail Listing
  6. Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In-Ear Monitor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  2. Swiggy Instamart Launches 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Service in Select Indian Cities
  3. Netflix Now Supports Streaming HDR10+ Content on AV1-Enabled TVs, Streaming Devices
  4. iQOO Z10 Colour Options, Design Teased Ahead of April 11 India Launch
  5. Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Launches on PS5 on April 17, Pre-Orders Now Live
  7. OnePlus 13T Tipped to Launch in April; Could Pack Larger Battery Than OnePlus 13
  8. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Sam Altman and Visa in Talks to Power World Wallet with Crypto, Card, and Cash Features: Report
  10. Vivo Y300 Pro+ With 7,300mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Vivo Y300 GT Surfaces on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »