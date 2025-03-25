iQOO Z10 will be announced in India next month as a follow-up to last year's iQOO Z9. The Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the upcoming Z series phone vigorously on its social media handles, and a recent post showcases the two colourways of the device. The iQOO Z10 is confirmed to ship with a 7.89mm thick profile and a 7,300mAh battery. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset. The iQOO Z10 is speculated to debut as a rebrand of Vivo Y300 Pro+.

iQOO Z10 Colourways

iQOO has posted new teasers on X (formerly Twitter), offering us a closer look at the upcoming iQOO Z10. It is confirmed to be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colourways. The black colour option is shown in a matte finish. The iQOO Z9, in comparison, was available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options.

The India launch of iQOO Z10 is scheduled for April 11. The brand has announced that it will measure 7.89mm in thickness and include a 7,300mAh battery. It will go on sale via Amazon.

The circular rear camera design and the battery size indicate that the iQOO Z10 could be a rebranded version of the Vivo Y300 Pro+, which is set to go official in China on March 31. The Vivo Y300 Pro+ is confirmed to debut in at least three colour options with a 7,300mAh battery and 90W fast charging support. It will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

The iQOO Z10 was previously tipped to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood. It is said to boast an OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

iQOO Z10 is expected to come with upgrades over the iQOO Z9 5G, which was launched in India in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.