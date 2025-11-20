Lava Agni 4 was launched in India on Thursday. It arrives as the successor to the Lava Agni 3, which was introduced in October 2024. The latest handset from the India-based company sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz Flat AMOLED display, housed within an aluminium alloy metal frame. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Lava Agni 4 packs a 5,000mAh battery.
