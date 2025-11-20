Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Agni 4 Launched in India With 120Hz AMOLED Display and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 4 Launched in India With 120Hz AMOLED Display and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 4 is promised to run on Android 15 with a zero-bloatware experience.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 November 2025 08:20 IST
Lava Agni 4 Launched in India With 120Hz AMOLED Display and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava Mobiles

Lava Agni 4 features an aluminium alloy frame and an AG Glass design

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Advertisement

Lava Agni 4 was launched in India on Thursday. It arrives as the successor to the Lava Agni 3, which was introduced in October 2024. The latest handset from the India-based company sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz Flat AMOLED display, housed within an aluminium alloy metal frame. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Lava Agni 4 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

(Developing story)

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Agni 4, Lava Agni 4 Price in India, Lava Agni 4 Design, Lava Agni 4 Colour Options, Lava Agni 4 Features, Lava Agni 4 Launch in India, Lava Agni 4 specifications, Lava Mobiles
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Single Papa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kunal Khemu’s Upcoming Comedy Drama Series?

Related Stories

Lava Agni 4 Launched in India With 120Hz AMOLED Display and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  3. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  4. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
  6. Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With These Specifications
  7. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  8. Samsung Wallet Adds Tap & Pay Support For AU Visa Credit Cards
  9. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Design, Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Agni 4 Launched in India With 120Hz AMOLED Display and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  4. Battery Breakthrough Could Make Solar Panels Cheaper and More Powerful
  5. Single Papa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kunal Khemu’s Upcoming Comedy Drama Series?
  6. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Photographed Beside Distant Galaxy in Rare Cosmic Shot
  7. Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?
  8. Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?
  9. Eko (2025) OTT Release Date Tipped Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Charts Over a Million Galaxies in Landmark First Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »