Scarpetta OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman Starrer Online?

Patricia Cornwell's best-selling novel is in the form of a series and going to be out soon on OTT. Directed by Liz Sarnoff, it is about a forensic pathologist who is brilliant and beautiful. She gets inspired by a former Chief Medical Examiner and deploys the advanced technology of forensics to deal with all her cases. The story is of the crime thriller genre and has various murder events in it. Scarpetta takes all her duties really seriously and deals with them impartially.

When and Where to Watch

Scarpetta will slate on Prime Video from March 11, 2026. The first season is going to have 8 episodes.

​Trailer and Plot

Kay Scarpetta is a story of a beautiful and brilliant woman who works as a forensic pathologist. She is the protagonist in the crime novel series. This role is inspired by former Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Marcella Farinelli Fierro, MD who is now retired. Scarpett employs her advanced technology in forensics to unleash the mysteries and solve crimes. Throughout the whole series, Scarpetta, belonging to Italian descent, serached for the investigation across various settings including the states of Florida, Virginia, South Caroline and Charleston.

​Cast and Crew

Elizabeth Sarnoff and Patricia Cornwell have co-written the script. It is produced by Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis. Nicole Kidman, Rosy McEwen, Jamie Lee curtis, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Amanda Righetti are playing important roles. It was produced under the banner of Comet Pictures. David Gordon Green has directed the series.

Reception

Scarpetta is right now upcoming; however, it has made its place in the head of the audience because of its thriller appeal. Fans are really awaiting the series to be watched.