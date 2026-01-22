Scarpetta is made from a best-selling novel by Patricia Cornwell. It is an upcoming American TV Series that is landing soon on OTT. Liz Sarnoff has developed the series. It is about a girl who is a forensic pathologist. Nicole Kidman looks like a perfect chief medical examiner when viewers saw its first look. She has become Dr Kay Scarpetta, who is quite determined and unmasks a serial killer. Further, she has to prove that her career-making case before 28 years doesn't turn out to undo that. Let's dive into every detail about Scarpetta.

When and Where to Watch

Scarpetta is landing online on Prime Video for the first time on March 11, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Dr Kay Scarpetta is a super-brilliant woman who is a young and beautiful forensic pathologist. She is the lead of the show. She gets inspired by former Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Marcella Farinelli Fierro, who is a retired MD. She has advanced forensic technology which unravels the mysteries and lets him resolve crime easily. Scarpetta has been navigating through her investigation in different places like Florida, Virginia, Charleston and South Carolina.

Cast and Crew

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis have produced Scarpetta. The series stars Nicole Kidman in the lead as the forensic pathologist. There are other actors, Simon Baker, James Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose and Jake Cannavale. The story has been taken from Patrciai Cornwell's novel.

Reception

The series is upcoming so it has no IMDb rating yet. However, it leaves an impression upon the viewers since the time it has launched its first look.