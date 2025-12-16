Technology News
Realme Narzo 90, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

The Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Realme India store.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 December 2025 06:00 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G will be sold in two colour options

Highlights
  • The smartphones are confirmed to be backed by a 7,000mAh batteries
  • Realme Narzo 90 5G price in India is tipped to start at Rs. 17,999
  • Both Realme models will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
The Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G are all set to be launched in India today (December 16). The handsets will arrive as the first members of the Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G in the country, with both models sporting distinct designs. The company has been revealing several details about the upcoming phones in the days leading up to their launch. The Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Narzo 90x 5G will be backed by a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, with support for 60W wired fast charging.

Ahead of its much-anticipated India launch, here is all you need to know about the Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G, including its expected price in India, key features, and specifications.

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G India Launch Details

The Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm IST. So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch.

In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G launch live on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Price in India and Availability (Expected)

The rumour mill suggests that the Realme Narzo 90 5G could be priced at Rs. 17,999. The Narzo 90x 5G may cost Rs. 14,999. This pricing, however, is allegedly inclusive of the introductory offers and bank discounts, and its MRP could be higher.

If this report turns out to be accurate, it would mean a marginal price increase over their preceding models. The Realme Narzo 80 5G and Narzo 80x 5G were launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Once launched, the Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Realme India store. The e-commerce giant has also created a microsite for the launch of the handsets.

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Features and Specifications

The Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G are confirmed to sport displays with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The former's display will support a peak brightness of 4,000 nits, while the latter's panel will have a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

As per the company, both handsets will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. Realme has confirmed the presence of artificial intelligence (AI)-backed tools like AI Edit Genie, AI Editor, AI Eraser, and AI Ultra Clarity.

Based on the teaser images, the Realme Narzo 90 5G will resemble the unit on the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, which was introduced earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Narzo 90x 5G is confirmed to have a similar rear design to the Narzo 80x 5G. The standard Narzo 90 5G model is said to measure 7.79mm in terms of thickness and tip the scales at 181g.

The Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Narzo 90x 5G are advertised to be backed by a 7,000mAh “Titan Battery”, with support for 60W wired fast charging. In terms of battery life, the Narzo 90 5G is claimed to provide 8.1 hours of gaming, 24 hours of online video playback, 28.2 hours of video calling, and 143.7 hours of music playback on a single charge.

The Narzo 90x 5G, on the other hand, can provide 17.1 hours of navigation, 23.6 hours of online video playback, 27.7 hours of messaging, 61.3 hours of calling, and 136.2 hours of music playback.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G, Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G, Realme Narzo 90 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 90 5G Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
