Paul McCartney: Man on the Run OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Biographical Music Documentary

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run chronicles Sir Paul’s emotional and creative reinvention during the Wings era of the 1970s.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2026 00:17 IST


Photo Credit: Prime Video

Documentary traces Paul McCartney’s 1970s Wings reinvention, streaming on Prime Video globally

Highlights
  • The documentary focuses on Paul McCartney’s journey after The Beatles
  • Directed by Morgan Neville, it features rare footage and personal reflect
  • Premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and holds an IMDb rating of 8.4
Paul McCartney: Man on the Run is going to be available soon on the OTT platform. It is a documentary that states a story of the bold reinvention of Sir Paul McCartney. The story of McCartney from the formation of Wings through the 1970s is shown here. It was directed by Morgan Neville. The story of this documentary is on Wings and a Band on the Run. It was released on August 30, 2025, at the Telluride Film Festival.

When and Where to Watch

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run is coming from February 27, 2026, on Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

In the trailer, Paul narrates about himself that I had a fear of being a grown-up. This is said in home footage of the couple and their families. He committed that he was quite depressed, but got lucky to have Linda. They met in May 1967 and married in a small ceremony after almost two years. They remained for 29 years till she died from breast cancer in 1998. Further, it follows the couple and Wings from a light reception ceremony of the debut of his album Wild Life to the third LP, Band on the Run. He shared that he started Wings because he wanted to talk about freedom.

Cast and Crew

Morgan Neville has directed it. Paul McCartney: Man on the Run casts Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. It has been produced by Morgan Neville, Scott Rodger, and Michele Anthony.

Reception

It has been well received by audiences and viewers as it is based on the real-life incidents of Paul McCartney. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10.

 

Comments

Further reading: Paul McCartney, Prime Video, OTT

