iQOO Z11 Turbo Launched With 7,600mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z11 Turbo is currently on sale in China via the Vivo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Turbo features a square-shaped rear camera module.

Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo carries a dual rear camera setup
  • The new smartphone weighs about 202g
iQOO Z11 Turbo was launched in China by the smartphone maker on Thursday as the latest addition to the company's lineup. The new iQOO Z series smartphone is currently on sale in the country via the company's website. It is offered in four colourways and five RAM and storage configurations. The iQOO Z11 Turbo is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the handset sports a hole-punch display cutout, which houses the selfie camera.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, Availability

iQOO Z11 Turbo price in China starts at CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 35,999) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options, featuring 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 39,000), CNY 3,199 (about Rs. 41,000), and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line configuration, which offers 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, costs CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 52,000).

The new smartphone from iQOO is currently on sale in China via the Vivo online store. It is offered in Polar Night Black, Skylight White, Canglang Fuguang, and Halo Powder (translated from Chinese) colourways.

iqoo z11 turbo launch inline iQOO Z11 Turbo

iQOO Z11 Turbo is offered in four colourways.
Photo Credit: iQOO

 

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, Features

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The handset is equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,750 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, support for HDR content, 1.07 billion colours, 94.57 percent screen-to-body ratio, and P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the smartphone will ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the new iQOO Z11 Turbo is Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The SoC features two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.80GHz, and six efficiency cores, clocked at 3.32GHz. The handset also features an Adreno 829 GPU. It also ships with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 Turbo carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera on the back. The new iQOO Z series phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos/

The iQOO Z11 Turbo packs a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The company claims that the phone will provide up to 23.1 days of standby. It features 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, and an e-compass. It also gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. The handset measures 157.61 x 74.42 x 7.9 mm and weighs about 202g.

iQOO Z11 Turbo

iQOO Z11 Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

iQOO Z11 Turbo, iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch, iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Photos App Could Soon Bring New Battery Saving Feature, Suggests APK Teardown
OpenAI’s Hardware Pivot: Rejecting Apple to Focus on Jony Ive-Designed AI Wearables

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
