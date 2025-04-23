SpaceX Sends Europe’s First Reentry Capsule into Orbit on Bandwagon-3 Rideshare Mission

A Falcon 9 rocket soared into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 21 at 8:48 p.m. EDT (0048 GMT, April 22), carrying multiple payloads on SpaceX's latest rideshare mission, Bandwagon-3. Among the diverse cargo onboard was Phoenix 1, a European-built reentry capsule developed by the German company Atmos Space Cargo. History will be made here in European aerospace with this launch, as Phoenix 1 becomes the first capsule from Europe intending to return from space and splash down on Earth after just one orbit, barely 1,200 miles offshore of Brazil.

Phoenix 1 Debuts as Europe's First Private Reentry Capsule on SpaceX Bandwagon-3 Flight

According to Atmos Space Cargo, this mission is the first-ever atmospheric reentry attempt of a European private entity. Phoenix 1 is meant to test out essential technologies, including the company's inflatable heat shield needed to return high-value cargo from space safely, the company noted. “Our mission is to revolutionise space logistics by enabling groundbreaking advancements in microgravity research, in-orbit manufacturing, defence applications, and life sciences,” says the firm's website. The successful reentry and splashdown will support future commercial applications across these sectors.

Phoenix 1 shared the ride with several other payloads, including 425Sat-3, operated by South Korea's Agency for Defence Development, and Tomorrow-S7, a weather satellite from the meteorological technology company Tomorrow Companies Inc. These collaborative launches are part of SpaceX's growing commitment to enabling diverse and cost-effective access to low Earth orbits via its ridesharing programs. The Bandwagon missions, which began in April 2024 and continued with a second flight in December that year, operate alongside the long-established Transporter series, which has completed 13 missions since 2021.

Phoenix 1 Marks Shift Toward Scalable Reentry Missions in European Space Logistics

While the Transporter program is known for launching a large number of satellites—including a record-breaking 143 on a single flight in January 2021—the Bandwagon series focuses on smaller, more flexible ridesharing configurations. The dispatch of Phoenix 1 on Bandwagon 3 is the latest sign of a trend toward greater mission flexibility to develop and operate bespoke space technologies in support of different kinds of space exploration and logistics, and yet another indication of commercial innovation extending the boundaries of the possible in space.

A successful test flight of Phoenix 1 would have significant ramifications for European space companies, being positioned as proof of the Phoenix program—demonstrating mission-critical capabilities regarding return flights and retrofitting, while being the seed for a scalable reaping capability for research institutions and commercial entities.