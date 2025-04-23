Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Sends Europe’s First Reentry Capsule into Orbit on Bandwagon-3 Rideshare Mission

SpaceX launched the Phoenix 1 capsule on its Bandwagon-3 mission, marking Europe’s reentry debut.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2025 22:05 IST
SpaceX Sends Europe’s First Reentry Capsule into Orbit on Bandwagon-3 Rideshare Mission

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Falcon 9 launches Phoenix 1, marking Europe’s first reentry capsule test

Highlights
  • Europe’s first reentry capsule launched on Bandwagon-3
  • Falcon 9 carried multiple international payloads
  • Phoenix 1 aims to splash down after one orbit
Advertisement

A Falcon 9 rocket soared into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 21 at 8:48 p.m. EDT (0048 GMT, April 22), carrying multiple payloads on SpaceX's latest rideshare mission, Bandwagon-3. Among the diverse cargo onboard was Phoenix 1, a European-built reentry capsule developed by the German company Atmos Space Cargo. History will be made here in European aerospace with this launch, as Phoenix 1 becomes the first capsule from Europe intending to return from space and splash down on Earth after just one orbit, barely 1,200 miles offshore of Brazil.

Phoenix 1 Debuts as Europe's First Private Reentry Capsule on SpaceX Bandwagon-3 Flight

According to Atmos Space Cargo, this mission is the first-ever atmospheric reentry attempt of a European private entity. Phoenix 1 is meant to test out essential technologies, including the company's inflatable heat shield needed to return high-value cargo from space safely, the company noted. “Our mission is to revolutionise space logistics by enabling groundbreaking advancements in microgravity research, in-orbit manufacturing, defence applications, and life sciences,” says the firm's website. The successful reentry and splashdown will support future commercial applications across these sectors.

Phoenix 1 shared the ride with several other payloads, including 425Sat-3, operated by South Korea's Agency for Defence Development, and Tomorrow-S7, a weather satellite from the meteorological technology company Tomorrow Companies Inc. These collaborative launches are part of SpaceX's growing commitment to enabling diverse and cost-effective access to low Earth orbits via its ridesharing programs. The Bandwagon missions, which began in April 2024 and continued with a second flight in December that year, operate alongside the long-established Transporter series, which has completed 13 missions since 2021.

Phoenix 1 Marks Shift Toward Scalable Reentry Missions in European Space Logistics

While the Transporter program is known for launching a large number of satellites—including a record-breaking 143 on a single flight in January 2021—the Bandwagon series focuses on smaller, more flexible ridesharing configurations. The dispatch of Phoenix 1 on Bandwagon 3 is the latest sign of a trend toward greater mission flexibility to develop and operate bespoke space technologies in support of different kinds of space exploration and logistics, and yet another indication of commercial innovation extending the boundaries of the possible in space.

A successful test flight of Phoenix 1 would have significant ramifications for European space companies, being positioned as proof of the Phoenix program—demonstrating mission-critical capabilities regarding return flights and retrofitting, while being the seed for a scalable reaping capability for research institutions and commercial entities.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Phoenix 1, Atmos Space Cargo, Bandwagon-3, Spaceflight, Space Technology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 17 Air Slimness Revealed in Purported iPhone 17 Series Hands-On Video With Dummy Units
The Future of Note-Taking Is Here—with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series and Built-in AI

Related Stories

SpaceX Sends Europe’s First Reentry Capsule into Orbit on Bandwagon-3 Rideshare Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  5. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  6. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 7,200mAh Battery Debuts
  7. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  8. Vivo T4 First Impressions
  9. Why the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's 3K AMOLED Display is a Game-Changer
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Finds Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall Bigger and Nearer Than Thought
  2. Ancient Greenland Rocks Found in Iceland Sheds Light on Late Antique Ice Age
  3. SpaceX Sends Europe’s First Reentry Capsule into Orbit on Bandwagon-3 Rideshare Mission
  4. Bitcoin Reportedly Overtakes Google, Amazon, Meta to Become Fifth-Largest Asset by Market Cap
  5. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  6. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  7. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  8. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  9. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  10. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »