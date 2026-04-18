Piece by Piece is an American comedy film that is a documentary. It shows the life of American musician Pharrell Williams who has acted in this film through Lego animation or brickfilm. This is the sixth film of Lego but the first under Universal Pictures. It starts with Pharrell Williams talking to the filmmaker Neville. He explains that he wants to tell his own story in Lego form. This is because he believes that the view of his life is in the form of a Lego set so that he could bring it piece by piece which is the title of the film.

When and Where to Watch

Piece by Piece is now streaming on Netflix. The paid subscribers can enjoy it this weekend.

Trailer and Plot

The first scene of the documentary starts as Pharrell meets with Neville and discusses that he wants to make a documentary on his life in the form of a Lego set as he believes that resonates with his life. His story starts in Virginia Beach, where he lives with his parents, Carolyn and Pharaoh. He has synaesthesia that led him to see colours in music. Stevie Wonder has been his inspiration and that led him to take music as his passion. Further, the story becomes more interesting to watch.

Cast and Crew

It has been produced, directed and co-written by Morgan Neville. This has been produced by The Lego Group and Neville's Tremolo Productions. Williams and Neville have given their voices to the main characters. Besides them, there are Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z who have played the voices of the other versions of Lego.

Reception

It has an IMDb rating of 6.9 out of 10 and has won many awards.