The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the newest addition to Apple's iPhone lineup this year. It is rumoured to arrive as a competitor to the Galaxy S25 Edge — Samsung's ultra-thin smartphone. In recent months, the rumour mill has provided us with quite a bit of information about the purported handset. Reports have hinted towards a build that is just 5.5mm thin. Further, the iPhone 17 Air could also be the first non-Pro iPhone model to sport a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Ahead of its launch at an Apple event in September, here is everything we know about the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air Leaks

Several reports, including one from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, have indicated that the iPhone 17 Air will have a very slim profile. It is likely to measure 5.5mm in thickness at its thinnest point, compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge which comes in at 5.8mm. If this turns out to be accurate, it would not only make the iPhone 17 Air the thinnest iPhone to date, but also one of the slimmest products in Apple's portfolio.

Moving on, the handset is reported to sit between the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of display size, coming in at 6.6 inches. It could be a ProMotion panel, supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate. So far, Apple has only provided 120Hz screens on its Pro iPhone models, whereas the standard lineup still features a 60Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, some reports also suggest the inclusion of a 90Hz panel on the iPhone 17 Air.

Under the hood, it is expected to come with the same chipset as the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, it is expected to be a binned version of the A19 Pro SoC, with one of the cores disabled.

For optic, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly offer a single 48-megapixel Fusion camera at the back. It is expected to have similar capabilities as the primary shooter on the latest iPhone 16 series. On the front, the purported handset could feature a new 24-megapixel selfie shooter. Other models in the iPhone 17 lineup are also expected to get this upgrade.

As per the reports, the iPhone 17 Air will become only the second iPhone to have its connectivity features powered by proprietary technology. It is said to come with the C1 modem which debuted with the iPhone 16e earlier this year.

We can expect more details to surface as we near the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which is reported to take place on September 19.