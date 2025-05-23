Fountain of Youth is an American action-adventure film that stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in the lead roles. This Guy Ritchie directorial follows two siblings, estranged from each other, who team up on a quest to find the famed Fountain of Youth to achieve immortality. Their journey, however, is packed with action, adventure, mystery, and fantasy. This is a complete entertainer for all age groups. Also, Fountain of Youth has finally landed on your digital screens and is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

When and Where to Watch Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth has hit the digital screens from May 23, 2025, onwards. The movie is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Official Trailer and Plot of Fountain of Youth

Written by James Vandervilt, Fountain of Youth is an action-adventure movie that follows two estranged siblings who team up to find the most distinguished - Fountain of Youth. As they embark on this journey, their path is challenged with ultimate adventure and struggles. To achieve their youth, they have to undergo conditions and collectively use historical clues to reach the fountain. Will they achieve immortality? Watch now.

Cast and Crew of Fountain of Youth

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Fountain of Youth has the best faces, starring the popular John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in the lead roles. Furthermore, the duo is supported by Eiza Gonzalez, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, and more. Fountain of Youth has been written by James Vandervilt, and James Herbert is the editor of the movie. The music composer of the film is Christopher Benstead, whereas Ed Wild is the cinematographer.

Reception of Fountain of Youth

This American action-adventure movie has just hit the digital screens, and with such a promising starcast, the movie is expected to receive a good response from both the audience and the critics.