Parking Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Parking turns a simple parking dispute into a tense psychological drama, now available in Telugu on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 February 2026 13:53 IST
Parking Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Parking is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • Parking is a critically acclaimed drama-thriller based on a real-life
  • The film stars Harish Kalyan and veteran actor M.S. Bhaskar
  • Streaming now in Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar
Parking is proof that great cinema doesn't always need a giant set and explosions; sometimes, all you need is a single parking space. Now streaming on JioHotstar, this drama-thriller transforms ordinary disharmony into a spine-tingling psychological duel laced with tension, hubris, and emotional complexity. Written and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, Parking delves into the ways that ego, class disparity, and privilege can quietly metastasise into something deeply disturbing. An engaging film that has solid performances by Harish Kalyan and M.S. Bhaskar, it manages to keep you hooked from the word go till the very end.

When and Where to Watch Parking

Parking is now streaming on JioHotstar in various languages, such as Telugu, Tamil (original), Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

Trailer and Plot of Parking

The story of two tenants whose paths cross when they are both residing on different floors of the same house. What starts with a mild argument over a parking spot ends in an all-out ego battle. As emotions flare, so does the fight draw inward to become a psychological duel, with the group's insecurities and social hierarchy on display alongside moral grey areas and the dark side of ordinary people.

Cast and Crew of Parking

Parking is a Harish Kalyan starrer film directed and written by Ramkumar Balakrishnan with M.S. Bhaskar and Indhuja in the lead roles. Particularly praised for M.S. Bhaskar's strong performance that adds emotional heft and real emotion to the film.

Reception of Parking

Parking has a good rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb and falls under the genre of drama-thriller, having a duration of 2 hours and 7 minutes. The film was a box office hit and earned a reputation for its slick script and performances.

 

Further reading: parking, JioHotstar, psychological drama, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Parking Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
