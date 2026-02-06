Technology News
Neighbors OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Neighbors is a fresh American reality docuseries from HBO and A24, produced by the team behind Marty Supreme.

Updated: 6 February 2026 15:37 IST
Neighbors OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Neighbors on JioHotstar from February 13, 2026.

  • New reality docuseries inspired by viral neighbor-fight videos
  • Premieres on JioHotstar, featuring six episodes per installment
  • Directed by Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford, showcasing real disputes
The trailer of Neighbor is out on HBO and A24. It is a new American reality docuseries from the producers of Marty Supreme. The show examines the outrageous conflicts by exposing the endlength of the neighbours to defend what belongs to them. The show has six episodes in each instalment. It introduces a new set of larger-than-life neighbours in the heat of the grievances, unleashing spirited disputes about different subjects, animal ownership, property lines and even a yellow Speedo.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch Neighbors on JioHotstar from February 13, 2026. It is the date of the premiere in India.

Trailer and Plot

Neighbors have shot the real footage of neighbours going out of their way for different disputes because of animal ownership, property borders and others. The show moves from Montana Ranches to Florida beaches and then to Indiana suburbs. This is the first unscripted series of A24. neighbors will fight and have different real disputes over even trivial matters. The inspiration behind this show is the obsession of the producers with the viral videos of fights between neighbours. There is no script, no host or contestants in it. Only the neighbours.

Cast and Crew

Neighbors is directed by Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redfod under the banner of Marty Supreme. The other producers are Josh Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush and JP Lopez Ali. The series will have different neighbours with real life footage.

Reception

This show is going to be the first docuseries that doesn't capture crime stories but goes into the real-time issues within the neighbourhoods in America. Viewers are quite eager to know about what's going on in the series as it is totally unscripted.

 

