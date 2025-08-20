Realme P4 Pro 5G First Impressions

Realme P series has always been known for providing good performance at competitive pricing. The company has been actively launching new models in this series, with a focus on gaming. And now, the brand has announced its Realme P4 series, which includes the standard Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro. The latter comes equipped with a host of interesting features and specifications. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a new dedicated HyperVision AI chipset, enabling up to 144 FPS gameplay in over 100 supported titles. This, coupled with a premium design, 50-megapixel AI cameras, and more, makes it an interesting smartphone in this price segment. I had the opportunity to spend some time with the device, and here is what you need to know.

To start with the pricing, the Realme P4 Pro India price begins at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant, which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs. 26,999, while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 28,999. The phone will be available for purchase from August 27, 2025, via Flipkart, realme.com, and major offline retail stores.

The latest handset from the brand is available in three colour options: Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy.

Realme is known for producing well-designed smartphones, and this one is no exception. The handset features a sleek design language and is available in three colours: Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy. We received the Midnight Ivy colour option for review, and it certainly looks refreshing. The muted emerald green colour gives a premium look, while the large rectangular camera island adds a dual-tone finish. However, you will wobble when you place it on a flat surface.

The in-hand feels solid and comfortable, despite featuring a massive 7,000mAh battery. The Realme device comes with a 7.68mm thickness and weighs 189 grams, making it one of the few phones to pack such a sleek design with such high battery backup. Moreover, the phone features an IP68 and IP69 rating, making it water- and dust-resistant.

The Realme P4 Pro comes with a dedicated HyperVision AI chip to enhance the visual experience.

The Realme P4 Pro also packs a segment-leading display. The handset features a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display that comes with 1280x2880 pixel resolution. The device also packs a 144Hz screen refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 4608Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. More importantly, it also comes with a dedicated HyperVision AI chipset, powered by the Pixelworks X7 Gen 2 visual processor.

The AI chip is tasked with handling visual computations, such as graphics rendering, frame rate upscaling, and AI-based video enhancement. With this, the brand claims that one can get up to 144fps gameplay in over 100 supported turtles, including BGMI.

The latest handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Talking about the performance, the handset is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor coupled with Adreno 722 GPU. The device also features up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This is not all; the handset also features a 7,000 mm² VC cooling system that helps manage thermal performance.

The device runs on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15. The company promises three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with the latest device. That said, there are some tall claims, but we will surely test these claims and talk about them in depth in the upcoming review.

The handset packs a 50-megapixel dual rear cameras.

The Realme P4 Pro has a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 50-megapixel OV50D sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, ideal for selfies and video calls. The phone also comes with interesting AI features to enhance the camera experience, and we will talk more about them in our review.

Lastly, the Realme P4 Pro features a 7,000mAh battery, promising long-lasting battery life. The phone offers 80W fast charging support along with 10W reverse fast charging support. Moreover, you also get features like Bypass Charging, which is also found in its GT series.

To conclude, the Realme P4 Pro does seem to be a decent option in this price segment, as it brings a good mix of sleek design and gaming-centric performance. However, we have phones like Poco X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQOO Neo 10R, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+, and more that deliver comparable performance in this price segment.