OTT Releases This Week (Jan 27 - Feb 2): Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, Mythic Quest S4, and More

Pushpa 2, Identity, and The Storyteller lead this week’s OTT premieres across Netflix, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 January 2025 14:51 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 27 - Feb 2): Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, Mythic Quest S4, and More

A fresh batch of films and series arrives on OTT this week, covering action, drama, thriller, and comedy.

  • Pushpa 2: The Rule debuts on Netflix with high-octane action
  • Identity, a gripping thriller, lands on ZEE5 this week
  • The Storyteller, based on Satyajit Ray’s work, streams on Hotstar
A fresh lineup of films and series is landing on popular OTT platforms this week, offering a mix of action, drama, thriller and comedy. Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 are bringing exciting titles, including the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, the intense crime thriller Identity and the thought-provoking drama The Storyteller. From gripping narratives to lighthearted entertainment, this week's releases promise something for every viewer. Here's a closer look at the noteworthy titles making their debut on streaming platforms.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Check out the top OTT releases for this week on different OTT platforms:

Pushpa 2: The Rule

  • Release Date: January 31
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj

The wait is over for fans of Pushpa: The Rise, as the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule finally arrives on OTT. The story follows Pushpa Raj's rise as a dominant force in the sandalwood smuggling business, making him a target for rivals and law enforcement alike. His face-off with the menacing Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat escalates, with stakes higher than ever. Expect intense action sequences, high-voltage drama, and Allu Arjun's signature swagger in this blockbuster sequel.

 

Identity

  • Release Date: January 31
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Where to Watch: ZEE5
  • Cast: Tovino Thomas, Iziz Hash, Trisha, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Mandira Bedi, Archana Kavi, Shammi Thilakan, Arya, Arjun Radhakrishnan

A gripping crime thriller, Identity follows a dedicated police officer as he attempts to solve a brutal crime with the help of a single eyewitness and a skilled sketch artist. The case takes an unexpected turn when the sketch reveals a shocking identity, leading to a web of deceit and suspense. With a riveting screenplay and powerful performances, this Malayalam-language thriller keeps viewers engaged until the final moments.

 

The Storyteller

  • Release Date: January 28
  • Genre: Drama
  • Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi, Tannishtha Chatterjee

Based on Satyajit Ray's short story, The Storyteller explores the relationship between a wealthy insomniac businessman and a storyteller hired to help him sleep. As stories unfold, the businessman makes a shocking revelation that challenges the storyteller's integrity. The film delves into themes of artistic ownership, ethics, and human emotions. With stellar performances by Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, this drama offers a compelling narrative that lingers long after the credits roll.

 

The Secret of the Shiledars

  • Release Date: January 31
  • Genre: Adventure, Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gaurav Amlani, Sai Tamhankar, Dilip Prabhawalkar

A high-stakes treasure hunt forms the core of The Secret of the Shiledars, where a historian embarks on a mission to protect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's hidden treasure from falling into the wrong hands. As he deciphers ancient clues and battles adversaries, he discovers shocking truths about the past. Packed with action, suspense, and historical intrigue, this series keeps viewers on edge with its unpredictable twists.

 

You're Cordially Invited

  • Release Date: January 30
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Celia Weston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Leanne Morgan, Jimmy Tatro, Jack McBrayer, Lauren Holt, Stony Blyden

A wedding gone wrong sets the stage for chaos in You're Cordially Invited. When two families realise they've booked the same venue for their respective weddings, a desperate plan to share the space is hatched. However, as the ceremonies approach, family feuds, last-minute disasters, and unexpected twists threaten to derail the celebrations. Featuring a hilarious cast led by Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, this comedy delivers plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments.

 

Mythic Quest Season 4

  • Release Date: January 29
  • Genre: Comedy, Workplace Drama
  • Where to Watch: Apple TV+
  • Cast: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, David Hornsby

The workplace comedy Mythic Quest returns with a new season, continuing the story of a video game development team navigating the industry's evolving landscape. As the team grapples with creative differences, corporate challenges, and personal rivalries, their latest project faces unexpected roadblocks. With its clever writing, sharp humour, and endearing characters, this season promises another round of engaging storytelling and satirical insights into the gaming world.

 

Lucca's World

  • Release Date: January 31
  • Genre: Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Bárbara Mori, Juan Pablo Medina

Inspired by real-life events, Lucca's WorLucca's Worldld follows a mother's unwavering determination to seek experimental treatment for her son, who has cerebral palsy. Her journey takes her to India, where she encounters a mix of hope, cultural differences-*/ and bureaucratic challenges. As she battles obstacles to give her child a better life, the film paints an emotional portrait of resilience and unconditional love. Poignant and inspiring, this drama tugs at the heartstrings with its moving storytelling.

 

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Movie/Series Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
Saale Aashiq Sony LIV February 1, 2025
The Snow Girl Season 2 Netflix January 31, 2025
Bad Genius Lionsgate Play January 31, 2025
Faceless Netflix January 31, 2025
Asurado Lionsgate Play January 31, 2025
Max ZEE5 January 31, 2025
Mo Season 2 Netflix January 30, 2025
The Recruit Season 2 Netflix January 30, 2025
Graveyard Netflix January 30, 2025
Hello Babies Netflix January 30, 2025
UI ZEE5 January 30, 2025
America Manhunt: O.J. Simpson Netflix January 29, 2025
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Disney+ Hotstar January 29, 2025
Moana 2 Prime Video January 29, 2025
Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2 Netflix January 29, 2025
Liza Treyger: Night Owl Netflix January 28, 2025
Paradise Disney+ Hotstar January 28, 2025
Ms. Rachel Netflix January 27, 2025
Celebrity MasterChef SonyLIV January 27, 2025
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Story Tellers, The Secret of the Shiledars, OTT Releases This Week
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Shares Slide as Cloud Forecast, AI Spending Disappoint
Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Secretly Tracking Consumers Through Cellphones

OTT Releases This Week (Jan 27 - Feb 2): Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, Mythic Quest S4, and More
