OnePlus 11R is tipped to launch in India around April or May.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2023 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R could be a cheaper variant of the OnePlus 11 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R may sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display
  • It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The OnePlus 11R may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 11R — tipped to make its debut as a toned-down version of the OnePlus 11 5G — could be on its way to the Indian market. It was previously reported that its production had begun in the country. The handset has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, further corroborating the rumours surrounding its upcoming launch in India. In addition, its China counterpart — the OnePlus Ace 2 — has reportedly bagged a certification at the China Quality Centre (CQC) regulatory website. The listing is said to have revealed the fast charging capability of the purported smartphone.

According to a 91Mobiles report, a OnePlus smartphone with the model number CPH2487 has received BIS certification. This model is believed to be the rumoured OnePlus 11R. This listing could mean that its India launch might be around the corner. However, it does not shed light on any other aspect of the handset, such as its specifications or design.

The OnePlus PHK110 handset has also been spotted on the CQC site, as per the report. This model is said to be the OnePlus Ace 2. The listing reveals that the handset will support 100W (11VDC, 9.1A Max) fast charging. The OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to be renamed as the OnePlus 11R for global markets, including India. So, we can expect the OnePlus 11R to also come with the same fast charging capabilities.

The OnePlus 11R could debut in India around April or May, according to a recent report. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset may sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus 11R could be a toned-down version of the OnePlus 11 5G that recently launched in China. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. This smartphone is set to make its global debut on February 7.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
