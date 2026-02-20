Technology News
Isha Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Hebah Patel and Thrigun Starrer

Written and directed by Manne Srinivas, Isha is a psychological horror-thriller film that is now out on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2026 11:34 IST
Isha Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Hebah Patel and Thrigun Starrer

Photo Credit: Primevideo

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Telugu language and English subtitles

  • Isha is a Telugu Psychological horror-thriller film
  • It has been written and directed by Manne Srinivas
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Written and directed by Manne Srinivas, Isha is one of the most anticipated Telugu horror movies, and it has finally landed on your digital screens. This psychological horror-thriller revolves around four friends who embark on a mission to debunk superstitions. However, when they challenge a fraudster and enter a haunted mansion to spend three nights, they encounter eerie experiences. The plot then takes a dark turn, forcing them to question their beliefs. What unfolds next provides a nerve-wracking experience for viewers.

When and Where to Watch Isha

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Telugu language with English subtitles. Also, the viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Isha

This film centers on four friends—Nayana, Aparna, Kalyan, and Vinay—who decide to debunk superstitions and confront Dr. Aadidev (played by Babloo Prithiveeraj). Aadidev challenges the group to spend three nights in a haunted mansion to prove him wrong. Once inside, they begin to experience terrifying supernatural events and chilling encounters.

As the plot progresses, the friends must uncover the truth behind the haunted bungalow and expose the reality of Aadidev.

Cast and Crew of Isha

This Telugu horror-thriller is written and directed by Srinivas Manne. Produced by Pothula Hema Venkateswara Rao under the HVR Productions banner and presented by KL Damodar Prasad, the film features an ensemble cast led by Thrigun, Hebah Patel, Siri Hanmanth, and Akhil Raj Uddemari.

The supporting cast includes Babloo Prithiveeraj as Dr. Aadidev and Mime Madhu. The film's technical production includes a musical score by RR Dhruvan, cinematography by Santosh Sanamoni, and editing by Vinai Ramasamy V.

Reception of Isha

This film was theatrically released on Dec 25th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.2/10.

 

Further reading: Prime video, IMDb, OTT
Realme P4 Lite Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Google Chrome Updated With Split View, Built-In PDF Markup Tools, and More Features

