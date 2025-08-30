Rambo is Love is a breezy Telugu romcom web series that focuses on office comedy and a lovesick attitude. Amidst the backdrop of contemporary corporate life, the series subtly infuses romance in stories that deal with overcoming professional adversity and finding love and friendship. Unlike peak-time dramas, “Trot Lovers” is expected to be full of light-hearted enjoyment, fun, and real-life moments. A blend of comedy and romance, Rambo in Love is undoubtedly targeted at young people who love their rom-coms colourful and packed with cultural nuances, as well as some modern touches.

When and Where to Watch

Rambo in Love is releasing on Jiohotstar on 12 September 2025. All the viewers can watch it online through their home screens, as long as they have an active subscription to the platform.

Trailer and Plot of Rambo in Love

The trailer introduces Rambo, a happy-go-lucky guy whose funny fails at work lead him on an unexpected journey when love finds its way in. His antics and idiocy, and situations make for an amusing romantic romp. With clever lines, bright locales and animated storytelling, the series looks like a fun-filled rom-com about modern-day relationships, careers and friendships.

Cast and Crew of Rambo in Love

A film with Payal Chengappa in the lead, Rambo in Love, has a boisterous ensemble surrounding. Directed by Ajith Reddy R , it mixes romance and comedy with issues relevant to its urban setting. A JioHotstar original, it has some energetic visuals and peppy music and captures the millennial nature of love and a fun mix of wit and emotions in a fresh narrative style.

Reception and Buzz of Rambo in Love

There's a lot of excitement surrounding Rambo in Love, as audiences are hoping for a light-hearted rom-com that's different from your usual dramas. The early word is that there are flowering plants in its quirky charm, new performances and younger-lux appeal. There is no IMDb rating for it as it is yet to be released.