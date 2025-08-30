Technology News
English Edition

Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Rom-Com Series Online

Rambo in Love is a refreshing Telugu romcom web series that mixes romance with quirky office comedy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 August 2025 21:15 IST
Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Rom-Com Series Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Rambo in Love romcom series premieres September 12 on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Rambo in Love premieres on JioHotstar on 12 September 2025
  • A fun Telugu romcom mixing office comedy, love, and friendships
  • Starring Payal Chengappa, directed by Ajith Reddy R
Advertisement

Rambo is Love is a breezy Telugu romcom web series that focuses on office comedy and a lovesick attitude. Amidst the backdrop of contemporary corporate life, the series subtly infuses romance in stories that deal with overcoming professional adversity and finding love and friendship. Unlike peak-time dramas, “Trot Lovers” is expected to be full of light-hearted enjoyment, fun, and real-life moments. A blend of comedy and romance, Rambo in Love is undoubtedly targeted at young people who love their rom-coms colourful and packed with cultural nuances, as well as some modern touches.

When and Where to Watch

Rambo in Love is releasing on Jiohotstar on 12 September 2025. All the viewers can watch it online through their home screens, as long as they have an active subscription to the platform.

Trailer and Plot of Rambo in Love

The trailer introduces Rambo, a happy-go-lucky guy whose funny fails at work lead him on an unexpected journey when love finds its way in. His antics and idiocy, and situations make for an amusing romantic romp. With clever lines, bright locales and animated storytelling, the series looks like a fun-filled rom-com about modern-day relationships, careers and friendships.

Cast and Crew of Rambo in Love

A film with Payal Chengappa in the lead, Rambo in Love, has a boisterous ensemble surrounding. Directed by Ajith Reddy R , it mixes romance and comedy with issues relevant to its urban setting. A JioHotstar original, it has some energetic visuals and peppy music and captures the millennial nature of love and a fun mix of wit and emotions in a fresh narrative style.

Reception and Buzz of Rambo in Love

There's a lot of excitement surrounding Rambo in Love, as audiences are hoping for a light-hearted rom-com that's different from your usual dramas. The early word is that there are flowering plants in its quirky charm, new performances and younger-lux appeal. There is no IMDb rating for it as it is yet to be released.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rambo in Love, JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crystal Dynamics Announces Second Round of Layoffs This Year, Says Next Tomb Raider Game Is Unaffected
Apple’s Crossbody Strap Accessory for iPhone 17 Cases Leaked; May Use Magnetic Mechanism for Versatility
Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Rom-Com Series Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15T: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. iPhone 17 Series Pre-Order Date Leaked Ahead of Apple's Official Reveal
#Latest Stories
  1. New ‘Gambling Carnot Engine’ Challenges 200-Year-Old Thermodynamic Law
  2. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Rom-Com Series Online
  3. John Abraham-Starrer Tehran Is Now Streaming Online: All Details Here
  4. Lazarus Miniseries: When and Where to Watch the Horror Thriller Online
  5. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Spots Helmet-Like Rock on Mars, Sparks Geology Debate
  6. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Action Thriller Online
  7. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: When and Where to Watch New Season of Addam's Family Online?
  8. NASA Sets Up Orion Mission Evaluation Room to Safeguard Artemis II Astronauts
  9. NASA’s Orion Control Room Prepares for Artemis II Lunar Mission
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Spots Planet-Building Dust in the Butterfly Nebula
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »