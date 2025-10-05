Sahasam Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Narain and Babu Antony’s Comedy Movie Online

The Malayalam comedy-drama, starring Narain and Ramzan in the lead roles, has been made available across online streaming platforms following its theatrical release on August 8. The movie combines comedy, romance and mayhem to provide a welcome relief for viewers in search of light-hearted storytelling. Full of eccentric characters, misunderstandings and surprising twists, the comedy tells the story of a young couple trying to stay together despite their families' opposition, plus comic complications. With the right balance of engaging elements and fun screen play, Sahasam should make for an entertaining digital watch.

When and Where to Watch

Watch now Sahasam on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium in Tamil & Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer tees up a comedy of errors and lovin' (and tension) so thick, you can cut it with a knife and it's funny! The plot revolves around Jeevan and Sera, lovers who would marry despite protests from her family, who want her to marry another. Their repeated attempts to elope go in vain when a dreaded villain, with whom the man does business, finds him and takes shelter in their home. Complicating matters further is police officer Rajiv Nambiar (Paresh Rawal), who believes his wife is having an affair and crashes into a tangled situation, leading to even more craziness.

Cast and Crew

The movie features Narain and Ramzan in the lead roles, with Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Yog Japee, Shabareesh Varma, Gouri G. Kishan, Tessa Joseph, Varsha Ramesh, Sajin Cherukayil, Jeeva Joseph and Ann Salim in supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Bibin Krishna.

Reception

Sahasam was praised for its comedy screenplay, comic timing and romance and chaos combination with a 5.7 IMDb rating. It was released during the Onam festival and so had a moderate Marketing and screen presence.