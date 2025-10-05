Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release: Pasupathy’s Gripping Thriller Coming Soon

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One is an intense Tamil suspense thriller which looks at the moralities, secrets and consequences of hidden sins. Driven by Pasupathy's commanding central performance, the series looks at how one man's actions start to infect him with guilt, turmoil and moral ambiguity. A reluctant protagonist driven to desperation, the story holds out cerebral tension and internal conflicts as much as sheer awe value. The line between justice and guilt disappears as secrets are revealed.

When and Where to Watch

The new series is set to be released on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.

Trailer & Plot

The plot teased in the trailer seems to lean toward moral ambiguity, following a retired police officer whose good deed-gone-awry leads him into a missing child case. He gets connected to Mercy's vanishing, but as his culpability grows, so does the messy reality he must eventually reckon with while weighed down by guilt. In the meantime, Vidaarth features as the sincere cop trying to crack this case, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli plays an anxious mother demanding answers.

Cast & Crew

The cast of the series includes Pasupathy, Vidaarth, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli. The other cast are Lizzie Antony, Munnar Ramesh, and Ajit Koshy. The director of the film is Selvamani.

Reception

It is highly regarded for its performance, which consists of an overturning picture and a morally multi-level story, and it raises expectations with suspense fans. There is no IMDb rating to it yet as it is yet to be released.