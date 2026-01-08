Technology News
Samsung's Patent Document Explores Unique Flip Phone With Reversible Design

A patent document suggests a new flip phone without defined front or back panels in the folded form.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 14:26 IST
Samsung's Patent Document Explores Unique Flip Phone With Reversible Design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched in July 2025

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly filed patent for a unique flip phone design
  • The new concept has two symmetrical outer panels
  • One outer panel appears to have a circular cut-out for camera
Samsung is expected to reveal its flagship Galaxy S26 series in February, and its next generation of foldable phones could arrive later this year, but the company also appears to be working on a rather unique flip-style foldable phone. A patent application suggests that Samsung could be preparing a new foldable phone that folds both inward and outward, using a new hinge. The patent sketches show the phone with a reversible design, marking a notable shift from Samsung's current clamshell phone designs. The proposed concept does not have a dedicated cover screen or rear panel in the folded form.

Samsung May Bring a New Reversible Flip Phone

Spotted by XpertPick, a recent Samsung patent document on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website explores a different design for a foldable phone. The alleged sketches of the patent show the device in different angles in folded and unfolded positions, with a reversible front-and-back flip phone design.

samsung patent xpertpick Samsung

Photo Credit: Xpertpick

 

The new concept showcases two symmetrical outer panels. Unlike the current Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, sketches suggest that the proposed flip phone does not have a clearly defined “front” or “back” when folded. One outer panel appears to have a circular cut-out that could be for a camera or sensor. The hinge design looks uniform.

However, as this is a design patent, it doesn't assure a commercial release. Samsung might use the patented design for testing purposes, or it could change before the final release.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be working on its 2026 edition Galaxy Z series smartphones. Recently, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 were surfaced on the IMEI database with model numbers SM-F976U and SM-F776U, respectively.

The company is also said to be planning a “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant alongside the usual model to rival Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone, which could resemble Google's first Pixel Fold model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be revealed in July during the company's Galaxy Unpacked launch event. The book-style foldable phone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery and upgraded telephoto and ultrawide cameras. It may also offer faster charging speeds and S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Patents
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
