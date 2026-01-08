Samsung is expected to reveal its flagship Galaxy S26 series in February, and its next generation of foldable phones could arrive later this year, but the company also appears to be working on a rather unique flip-style foldable phone. A patent application suggests that Samsung could be preparing a new foldable phone that folds both inward and outward, using a new hinge. The patent sketches show the phone with a reversible design, marking a notable shift from Samsung's current clamshell phone designs. The proposed concept does not have a dedicated cover screen or rear panel in the folded form.

Samsung May Bring a New Reversible Flip Phone

Spotted by XpertPick, a recent Samsung patent document on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website explores a different design for a foldable phone. The alleged sketches of the patent show the device in different angles in folded and unfolded positions, with a reversible front-and-back flip phone design.

Photo Credit: Xpertpick

The new concept showcases two symmetrical outer panels. Unlike the current Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, sketches suggest that the proposed flip phone does not have a clearly defined “front” or “back” when folded. One outer panel appears to have a circular cut-out that could be for a camera or sensor. The hinge design looks uniform.

However, as this is a design patent, it doesn't assure a commercial release. Samsung might use the patented design for testing purposes, or it could change before the final release.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be working on its 2026 edition Galaxy Z series smartphones. Recently, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 were surfaced on the IMEI database with model numbers SM-F976U and SM-F776U, respectively.

The company is also said to be planning a “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant alongside the usual model to rival Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone, which could resemble Google's first Pixel Fold model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be revealed in July during the company's Galaxy Unpacked launch event. The book-style foldable phone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery and upgraded telephoto and ultrawide cameras. It may also offer faster charging speeds and S Pen support.