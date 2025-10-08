The Honor Magic 8 series is scheduled to be launched in China on October 16. Ahead of its debut, the white colourway of the Pro model in the lineup has allegedly surfaced via images on social media. The Honor Magic 8 Pro appears to share its design with the standard variant, featuring a large circular camera deco at the back. The camera system on the upcoming handset is also confirmed to use AI for image enhancements.

Honor Magic 8 Pro White Colourway Surfaces

Recently, alleged images of the standard Honor Magic 8 surfaced on social media, and now it is the Pro model's turn in the lineup. A Weibo user shared multiple alleged images of the white colourway of the upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro. The handset is seen with a design similar to both, predecessor and the Magic 8.

White colourway of the upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ I'm Ah Hing (translated from Chinese)

It appears to have a large, circular camera deco at the back, housing the triple sensors and an LED flash. There is AiMAGE branding inside the camera island, which indicates that it might use AI for image enhancements.

The power and volume buttons could be located on the right side of the frame, along with an unidentified third button. Meanwhile, the left side is left clean.

Previously leaked images also hinted towards a quad curved screen and a curved back panel. The handset is also tipped to have a pill-shaped notch on the display, akin to the Honor Magic 7 Pro.

In terms of specifications, the Honor Magic 8 Pro is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is expected to ship with MagicOS 10. The handset will have a 200-megapixel camera, as part of a triple rear camera setup.

While reports have suggested that the Magic 8 series could include four models, Magic 8, Magic 8 Mini, Magic 8 Pro, and Magic 8 Max, only two of them are expected to make their debut this month. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Honor Magic 8 series on October 16.