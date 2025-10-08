Technology News
English Edition

Honor Magic 8 Pro Allegedly Leaked in White Colourway Ahead of Launch in China

Honor Magic 8 series is expected to include the standard and the Pro model.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 October 2025 09:02 IST
Honor Magic 8 Pro Allegedly Leaked in White Colourway Ahead of Launch in China

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 series is rumoured to succeed the Magic 7 lineup (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro is said to sport a large, circular camera deco
  • The handset may get a quad curved display and curved rear panel
  • Honor Magic 8 series will be launched in China on October 16
Advertisement

The Honor Magic 8 series is scheduled to be launched in China on October 16. Ahead of its debut, the white colourway of the Pro model in the lineup has allegedly surfaced via images on social media. The Honor Magic 8 Pro appears to share its design with the standard variant, featuring a large circular camera deco at the back. The camera system on the upcoming handset is also confirmed to use AI for image enhancements.

Honor Magic 8 Pro White Colourway Surfaces

Recently, alleged images of the standard Honor Magic 8 surfaced on social media, and now it is the Pro model's turn in the lineup. A Weibo user shared multiple alleged images of the white colourway of the upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro. The handset is seen with a design similar to both, predecessor and the Magic 8.

honor magic 8 PRO WEIBO 2 Honor Magic 8 Pro

White colourway of the upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro
Photo Credit: Weibo/ I'm Ah Hing (translated from Chinese)

 

It appears to have a large, circular camera deco at the back, housing the triple sensors and an LED flash. There is AiMAGE branding inside the camera island, which indicates that it might use AI for image enhancements.

The power and volume buttons could be located on the right side of the frame, along with an unidentified third button. Meanwhile, the left side is left clean.

Previously leaked images also hinted towards a quad curved screen and a curved back panel. The handset is also tipped to have a pill-shaped notch on the display, akin to the Honor Magic 7 Pro.

In terms of specifications, the Honor Magic 8 Pro is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is expected to ship with MagicOS 10. The handset will have a 200-megapixel camera, as part of a triple rear camera setup.

While reports have suggested that the Magic 8 series could include four models, Magic 8, Magic 8 Mini, Magic 8 Pro, and Magic 8 Max, only two of them are expected to make their debut this month. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Honor Magic 8 series on October 16.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Pro Specifications, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report

Related Stories

Honor Magic 8 Pro Allegedly Leaked in White Colourway Ahead of Launch in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  2. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  3. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  4. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Samsung Phones Under Rs. 35,000
  5. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Design Leaked, Could Sport a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Feature These Displays, Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Allegedly Leaked in White Colourway Ahead of Launch in China
  2. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  3. NASA’s Juno Probe Faces Silence as Mission Ends Amid Government Shutdown
  4. Perseverance Spots Possible Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Over Martian Sky
  5. Tiny Asteroid 2025 TF Zooms Past Earth Undetected, Closer Than Satellites
  6. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Revealed: Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel
  7. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  9. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  10. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »