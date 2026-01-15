Technology News
Salliyargal Is Now Streaming Online: Know All About This Tamil War Drama

Salliyargal is a hard-hitting Tamil film that portrays the courage of doctors risking their lives to save others amid the chaos of war.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2026 00:00 IST
Photo Credit: OTT Plus

Watch Salliyargal online on OTT Plus

  • Intense Tamil war drama set during the Sri Lankan Civil War
  • Focuses on brave doctors working in underground bunkers
  • Explores moral dilemmas, courage, revenge, and humanity
Salliyargal is a powerful Tamil movie that gives information about the war situation, and it talks about the brave doctors who work in the underground bunkers while they risk their lives and save both allies and enemies. When they come into battle with danger, they have to confront moral dilemmas and chaos with their courage. The movie is soon going to be on OTT! Let's get into the details about when and where to watch, cast and crew, trailer, plot, and reception.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Salliyargal online on OTT Plus, as the film was released online on January 2, after its planned theatrical release was hampered by insufficient screen allocation. 

Trailer and Plot

The movie gives insight into its fast-paced music, which is in a tense milieu. The trailer gives a glimpse of a rustic backdrop in which you can see a car moving in a deserted area where they are doing some military operations after the outbreak of the Sri Lankan Civil War. There are doctors in the camps and bunkers where an underground operation is carried out. They put their lives in danger, leaving their families behind, and save the lives of allies and enemies. However, there is a girl whose emotions are connected to one of the incidents in which her father was killed by one of the enemies. It's a story of revenge and emotions and deserves a watch.

Cast and Crew

Salliyargal casts many strong actors, Sathyadevi, Karunas, Thirumurugan, Janaki, Mahendran, Nagaraj, Priya, Anand Sounderarajan, Mohan, Santhosh and others. It is written and directed by Kittu.

Reception

The story talks about the valour and determination of the doctors in a war situation, so it was well received with an IMDb rating of 8.7.

 

Further reading: Salliyargal, Tamil film, war drama film, Aha Tamil, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
PSLV-C62 Failure Marks India’s First Space Launch Setback of 2026
Google’s Response to OpenAI’s Healthcare Push Is an Open Model With Medical Imaging Capability
