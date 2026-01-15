Salliyargal Is Now Streaming Online: Know All About This Tamil War Drama

Salliyargal is a powerful Tamil movie that gives information about the war situation, and it talks about the brave doctors who work in the underground bunkers while they risk their lives and save both allies and enemies. When they come into battle with danger, they have to confront moral dilemmas and chaos with their courage. The movie is soon going to be on OTT! Let's get into the details about when and where to watch, cast and crew, trailer, plot, and reception.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Salliyargal online on OTT Plus, as the film was released online on January 2, after its planned theatrical release was hampered by insufficient screen allocation.

Trailer and Plot

The movie gives insight into its fast-paced music, which is in a tense milieu. The trailer gives a glimpse of a rustic backdrop in which you can see a car moving in a deserted area where they are doing some military operations after the outbreak of the Sri Lankan Civil War. There are doctors in the camps and bunkers where an underground operation is carried out. They put their lives in danger, leaving their families behind, and save the lives of allies and enemies. However, there is a girl whose emotions are connected to one of the incidents in which her father was killed by one of the enemies. It's a story of revenge and emotions and deserves a watch.

Cast and Crew

Salliyargal casts many strong actors, Sathyadevi, Karunas, Thirumurugan, Janaki, Mahendran, Nagaraj, Priya, Anand Sounderarajan, Mohan, Santhosh and others. It is written and directed by Kittu.

Reception

The story talks about the valour and determination of the doctors in a war situation, so it was well received with an IMDb rating of 8.7.