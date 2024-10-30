Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has reduced costs for AI Overviews by more than 90 percent.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 19:14 IST
Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

Photo Credit: Google

Alphabet reported $88.3 billion (roughly Rs. 7.4 lakh crore) in revenue in the previous quarter

Highlights
  • Pichai said that Google is seriously investing in its Search products
  • Google Cloud has also increased YoY revenue by 35 percent
  • YouTube will get Veo integration later this year
Advertisement

Google's parent company Alphabet posted its quarterly earnings on Tuesday. A major highlight of the earnings call with company CEO Sundar Pichai was how the Mountain View-based tech giant is optimising the costs of running expensive artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for all of its products and services. The CEO said that the company has now started generating more than one-fourth of all of the new code using generative AI, which has allowed the company to be more cost-efficient.

Google Posts Revenue Highlights of Q3 2024

In a blog post, Google detailed the highlights from Pichai's speech at the earnings call. A large part of the speech was dedicated to AI and how the tech giant has solved major pain points in building and scaling the infrastructure. Alphabet posted a revenue of $88.3 billion (roughly Rs. 7.4 lakh crore) in revenue in the previous quarter, where the majority of the increase in revenue came from the AI-based services it started offering at the beginning of the year.

A large part of the increased revenue was a result of the company reducing its expenditure and working faster with a lean structure, Pichai highlighted. “For instance, it was a small, dedicated team that built Notebook LM, an incredibly popular product that has so much promise,” he added.

However, the biggest achievement for the tech giant was probably in using AI to write code for various products. Highlighting how the company was able to boost productivity and efficiency, he said that more than a quarter of all new code at Google is now being generated by AI, which is then reviewed and accepted by engineers.

One major area of focus for Google is its Search products, which now include its search engine, Circle to Search, AI Overviews, and Google Lens. Pichai claimed that the company has been able to reduce costs for each of the services. The most significant is AI Overviews which is said to have “reduced costs by more than 90 percent for these queries through hardware, engineering, and technical breakthrough.”

Google also witnessed a revenue increase in Google Cloud services. Pichai said that the division secured revenue of 11.4 billion dollars (roughly Rs. 95,850 crores), which is an increase of 35 percent year-on-year. It also secured operating margins of 17 percent.

Moving forward, the tech giant plans to continue to invest in AI technologies, scaling its capabilities, and further optimising costs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document

Related Stories

Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  2. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  4. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  6. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India Discounted
  9. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Debuts With Glow-in-the-Dark Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available for Purchase at Discounted Rates Now
  2. At Binance Blockchain Week, Stablecoins, Asset Tokenisation and AI Emerge as Key Talking Points
  3. YouTube Reportedly Testing New Homepage With No View Count, Upload Date; Company Responds
  4. Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai
  5. OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web
  6. Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document
  7. OpenAI Builds First Chip With Broadcom and TSMC, Scales Back Foundry Ambition
  8. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. ‘Simple’ Snapchat App to Launch in Q1 2025, Says CEO; Announces Expansion of Spectacles to More Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »