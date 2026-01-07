Technology News
Spring Fever Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Spring Fever follows a woman who escapes to the countryside after a painful breakup and slowly rediscovers love.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2026 14:42 IST
Spring Fever Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime Vedio

Spring Fever: Korean romance drama of heartbreak, Seoul escape, rediscovering warmth and happiness

  • Based on the popular web novel by Baek Min-a
  • Stars Ahn Bo-hyun as Seon Jae-gyu and Lee Joo-bin as Yoon Bom
  • A healing countryside romance about heartbreak, recovery, and emotional
Spring Fever is a new series on the digital platform. It is a story taken from a web novel by Baek Min-a and describes the story of a woman who leaves Seoul after her brutal breakup. Eventually, in her life, she meets a man who brings happiness into her life. It is a cosy romantic tale of emotions, love and brimming romance wrapped with the defiance of a woman with love. You can see her mind changing through various episodes, which are quite flowing in all 12 episodes. Let's dive more into it and know everything about it.

When and Where to Watch

K-drama lovers would be happy to know that it's on Prime Video now, streaming from January 5, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Through the trailer of Spring Fever, you can see the rude Yoon Bom, who is a teacher in a rural area and is back from Seoul. She is quite rude when it comes to dealing with people. On the other side, there is Seon Jae-gyu, who is a warm, deeply caring, and diligent man. His behaviour makes him stands different in this little village. Yoon meets Seon because his nephew studies in her class. Her first time rude interaction slowly brims into something beautiful, and she breaks that hard shell outside her.

Cast and Crew

The main leads stars Ahn Bo-hyun played the role of Seon Jae-gyu, and Lee Joo-bin plays Yoon Bom. Park Won-gook is the producer under Bon Factory who let this beautiful story be made. Kim Ah-jung is the magical writer of this tale.

Reception

The IMDb rating is still under development, but it has a lot of hype, which is true about this bittersweet tale of love and romance.

 

