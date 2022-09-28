Technology News
Steam 2022 Sale Schedule Revealed, Annual Spring Sale Coming 2023

The new Spring Sale will replace Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale, owing to scheduling conflicts.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 28 September 2022 13:55 IST
If needed, developers can choose to offer discounts on their own accord, during the Lunar New Year

Highlights
  • This year’s Autumn Sale is scheduled to run from November 22 to 29
  • Winter Sale is set to take place from December 22 to January 5, 2023
  • Spring Sale is similar to other seasonal events, making the total four

Steam Sale dates for autumn and winter 2022, and spring 2023 have been revealed. In a blog post, Valve announced big changes for its 2023 sales event, adding an annual Spring Sale to the mix. Starting next year, the company will replace the Lunar New Year Sale — introduced in 2016, and varying with respect to the East Asian calendar — with this new spring sale. The first iteration is scheduled to run from March 16 to March 23, 2023, and will be similar to other major seasonal sales.

Valve normally had three seasonal sales up its sleeve — summer, winter, and autumn, the latter of which coincides with Halloween, putting a slew of horror games up on discount. “The addition of a Spring Sale was a popular request from our developer and publisher community,” the post reads. “It will allow us to create more space between our four major seasonal sales and provide more opportunities throughout the year for developers to expand and execute their discounting calendar.” The next batch of seasonal Steam sales is scheduled for the following dates:

Upcoming Steam sales dates 2022–23

  • Steam Autumn Sale 2022: November 22 to November 29
  • Steam Winter Sale 2022: December 22 to January 5, 2023
  • Steam Spring Sale 2023: March 16 to March 23, 2023

As per Valve, the Lunar New Year sale was brought onto Steam back in 2016 to celebrate the influx of game developers and customers from Asian territories like “Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and South Korea.” However, over the years, the company received feedback that the sale was often much too close to the December Christmas sale period. Valve believes that customers will be better served by increasing the waiting period between “big Steam-wide seasonal sales.”

That said, Valve expects some publishers will continue to discount games during the Lunar New Year, using the “custom discount tools,” irrespective of the new schedule. During the new Spring Sale, the Steam store will shift to a different layout, featuring highlighted promotional deals, card collections, and exclusive badges to flaunt your profile. This is in addition to occasional publisher sales and the weekly special offerings present on the front page.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
