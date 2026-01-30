Technology News
Andha Pyar 2.0 OTT Release: Where to Watch This New Blind Dating Reality Show

Andha Pyar 2.0 brings back the viral blind dating concept where emotional compatibility takes center stage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2026 14:26 IST
Andha Pyar 2.0 OTT Release: Where to Watch This New Blind Dating Reality Show

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Andha Pyar 2.0 is going to be on the OTT, Z5, soon.

Highlights
  • A unique blind dating reality show focusing on emotional connection
  • Streaming soon on Z5, Andha Pyar 2.0 is a blind dating reality show
  • Viral concept that questions surface-level attraction and validation
Andha Pyaar 2.0 is based on the theme of blind dating, and it is a reality show in which one woman interacts with four male suitors while blindfolded. Will they be able to build a connection that goes beyond every filter of appearance? Is it going to go beyond validation and surface-level attraction? Vivek Samtani's show is going to be in your binge-watch category if you believe in blind love. This show has been a sensation and has gone viral for its concept. This time too, it is going to bang on the internet.

When and Where to Watch

Andha Pyar 2.0 is going to be on the OTT, Z5, soon.

Trailer and Plot

The show comes with a comedy theme of blind dating, in which there are a few comedians sitting and cracking jokes. They try to build a bond through these bittersweet conversations. The pairs get to know each other through blindfolds and then have a conversation, which is vibed. Eventually, if their opinions match, they agree on opening the blinds and then talk to each other. It is their choice to go with each other or not. Rest, it has comedy in it, so it is worthwhile to watch.

Cast and Crew

Comic Kaustubh Agarwal‬, Rawhitsingh‬, Kushagra Srivastavaa‬, Onkar, Nishant Tanwar, and Aneri Thakkar. Vivek Samtani is the host of the show. Besides them, there are many contestants in different episodes.

Reception

The show, Andha Pyar 2.0, is a good entertainment piece to watch, which dusts the stress and lets you know whether love is more than just looking at someone's features or vibes. It was loved by the audience. There is no IMDb score yet.

 

Further reading: Andha Pyar 2.0, blind dating reality show, Z5, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
