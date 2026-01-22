One of the topmost OTT streaming platform ZEE5, has recently announced its upcoming crime thriller series Thadayam. This series is currently under production; however, the anticipation has surfaced around the web. Thadayam's announcement has made a buzz as it stars Samuthirakani. The web series is promised to be intense, and the sequences are expected to be packed with crime, twists, turns, and thrills. Also, the posters of this web series have been released, and the viewers are looking forward to watching it online.

When and Where to Watch Thadayam

This upcoming series currently does not have a release date. However, Zee 5 has released the poster stating it will be coming soon on the digital screens. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thadayam

Thadayam is an upcoming ZEE5 original series that will follow the plot of crime and thriller. As stated in the poster release, it hints at the comeback of Samuthirakani's character and that he will not just seek justice but come for answers. With minimal information about the plot, the viewers are expecting a great entertainer, where both crime and twists will keep the audience hooked to their seats. Also, this crime web thriller should not be confused with other TV series with the same name that was released back in the year 2022.

Cast and Crew of Thadayam

This is the directorial debut of Navin Kumar Palanivel, as he has written and directed the series. On the other hand, Ajey Krishna has produced the web series. It stars Samuthirakani and Sshivadha in the lead roles.

Reception of Thadayam

Thadayam is an upcoming Zee5 original web series that is yet to land on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.