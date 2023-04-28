Technology News

JioCinema Likely to Focus on Pricing, Local Content as It Challenges Disney, Netflix in India

JioCinema is set to host Warner Bros. and HBO content in India from May onwards.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 April 2023 18:08 IST
JioCinema Likely to Focus on Pricing, Local Content as It Challenges Disney, Netflix in India

A pricing strategy for JioCinema is still under discussion internally, an industry source said

Highlights
  • Viacom18 shareholders also include Paramount Global as well as Bodhi Tree
  • HBO, Warner Bros content will be available on JioCinema from next month
  • JioCinema is in talks with various production studios

The video streaming business of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person, is likely to focus on pricing and local content following a deal with Warner Bros as it seeks to challenge the likes of Disney and Netflix, industry sources said. Under the content deal announced on Thursday, popular series from HBO and Warner Bros, such as Harry Potter and Succession, will be available from next month on the JioCinema platform, which Ambani's Viacom18 has promoted for weeks by offering popular IPL cricket matches for free.

A pricing strategy for JioCinema is still under discussion internally, an industry source said, but Ambani has a reputation of disrupting rivals in the price-sensitive Indian market with cheap offers. In 2016, he offered mobile data for free, making his Jio telecom service India's top player. He is adopting a similar strategy to promote his consumer goods to rival Coca-Cola and Nestle.

Viacom18, the broadcast division of Ambani's Reliance Industries, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shareholders also include Paramount Global as well as Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and former top Disney executive, Uday Shankar. The Warner deal, industry executives and media analysts said, will boost Viacom18's already announced plans to 'innovate and disrupt' the sector, and help to attract the premium English speaking audience in India.

At stake is a slice of a video streaming market that is expected to grow annually by 22-25 percent to reach $13-$15 billion (in the vicinity of Rs. 1,20,000 crore) by 2030, according to a 2021 report by Indian lobby group CII and the Boston Consulting Group. That compares with projected annual growth of 8.63 percent in the US market, which is expected to hit $54.66 billion (around Rs. 4,50,000 crore) by 2027, according to Statista.

While Netflix and other rivals boast of content specially created for the India audience, JioCinema's current free offerings largely include old Hindi and local language movies. In sports, it has IPL cricket streaming rights until 2027 and in March bagged exclusive rights for MotoGP in India. The big challenge is the lack of fresh local and global content on JioCinema, something that will be become even more critical as the IPL season ends next month.

JioCinema is in talks with various production studios and has plans to introduce dozens of TV shows and movies on the platform in the coming months, in Hindi and other languages, a second industry source told Reuters on Friday. "There are many Indias within India. While IPL is for the masses, partnership with Warner is a precursor to JioCinema's entry into the premium subscription segment," said Mihir Shah, vice president at Media Partners Asia.

Nitesh Kripalani, former country head of Amazon's Prime Video in India, said he expects Reliance's venture to do more such deals, but pricing remains key. "India is a value conscious market. For any media business, anywhere in the world - you need to get consumers to pay. Advertising can only pay so much," he said. Netflix, Amazon and Disney Hotstar have become popular in India by launching exclusive movies and web series starring Bollywood actors. They have also diversified into regional local language content.

At present Netflix — which has most the expensive subscription plans — has just 8 million subscribers, Amazon has 17 million, while Disney+ Hotstar, which earlier had the digital rights for IPL, leads with 49 million, according to Media Partners, which doesn't have data for JioCinema's free service. Karan Taurani, vice president of India's Elara Capital, sad JioCinema's success will hinge on quality of its content. "They may make so many films and series but (what if) more than 70-80 percent of them bomb? The only way to scale up is to really differentiate your content and make sure execution is right," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Succession Season 1

Succession Season 1

  • Release Date 4 June 2018
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Strong, Rob Yang
  • Director
    Adam McKay, Mark Mylod, Adam Arkin, Andrij Parekh, Miguel Arteta, S. J. Clarkson
  • Producer
    Jesse Armstrong, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, Regina Heyman, Dara Schnapper, Jonathan Filley, Ron Bozman, Gabrielle Mahon
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer&#039;s Stone

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

  • Release Date 12 April 2002
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, John Cleese, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Richard Griffiths, Richard Harris, Ian Hart, John Hurt, Alan Rickman, Fiona Shaw, Maggie Smith, Julie Walters
  • Director
    Chris Columbus
  • Producer
    David Heyman
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioCinema, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, hbo content in india, hbo content on hotstar, HBO
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese Talk Killers of the Flower Moon at CinemaCon, Reveals First Footage
Windows 10 Feature Updates Discontinued by Microsoft Ahead of End of Support in 2025

Related Stories

JioCinema Likely to Focus on Pricing, Local Content as It Challenges Disney, Netflix in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  2. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  3. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  4. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
  6. Here's When the Sony Xperia 1 V Will Debut
  7. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  8. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  9. Poco F5 5G Tipped to Launch in India With These Features
  10. How Web3 Apps Could Benefit From US Court Calling Apple Policy ‘Unlawful'
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastercard Plans to Expand Crypto Payment Card Programme With New Tie-Ups
  2. Microsoft Signs 10-Year Deal With Nware After UK Blocks Activision Acquisition
  3. Windows 10 Feature Updates Discontinued by Microsoft Ahead of End of Support in 2025
  4. JioCinema Likely to Focus on Pricing, Local Content as It Challenges Disney, Netflix in India
  5. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese Talk Killers of the Flower Moon at CinemaCon, Reveals First Footage
  6. KuCoin Awaits Legal Notice to Freeze Assets of Crypto Rug Pull Scammer: Details
  7. Honor Pad V8 With 11-Inch LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
  8. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in India on May 15
  9. Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023
  10. Xiaomi Mix 5 Leaked Live Images Tip Design, Key Specifications: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.