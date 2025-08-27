James Gunn's Superman is Now Streaming on Prime Video: All Details Here

James Gunn's Superman is a highly anticipated superhero film released in theatres on July 11. The Movie is now available for rent on OTT platforms like Prime Video, BMSStream and Google TV. The action-packed sequence by James Gunn has drawn the viewers' praise. The Movie features David Corenswet along with a fresh DC universe reboot. The Movie is available on rent. The Movie blends action, humor, and heart. In this article, read everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch James Gunn's Superman

James Gunn's highly anticipated action sequence, Superman, is available on Amazon Prime Video on rent for Rs. 499. Apart from this, the movie is also available for rent on BookMyShow Stream and Google TV.

Cast and Crew of Superman

Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie features David Corenswet, Rachel Broshnahan, Nicholas Hault, Alan Tudyk, Grace Chan, Bradley Cooper, Angela Sarafayan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, Sara Sampaio, Tatiana Piper, Stephen Blackehart, Glovannie Cruz, Bonnie Discepolo, Paul Kim, Jonah Lees and more.

The Storyline

The James Gunn-directed Superman is backed with action and features David Corenswet as Superman. The image paints Clark Kent as someone trying to protect the Earth while facing trust issues. On the other hand, Lex Luthor is a genius techy and megalomaniac villain and Superman's greatest enemy. The one thing Luthor has done is give Superman a tough fight.

As the DC franchise, the movie stays true to its DC comic inspirations, featuring the superhero. In this movie, Superman has to reconcile with his Kryptonian heritage as Clark. As he is in a world that embodies truth, honesty is old-fashioned.

Reception

James Gunn's Superman has won the hearts of many DC fans around the globe. The Movie has an IMDB rating of 7.3/10.