Regional language movie releases has captivated audiences with a mix of gripping narratives, action-packed dramas, and compelling storytelling. This week's highlights include Amaran on Netflix, a Tamil biographical action drama inspired by the life of a decorated war hero and Matka on Prime Video, which portrays a man's rise in a gritty underworld. Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films like Her and Kanguva also offer diverse genres to explore, spanning empowerment, fantasy, and suspense. Here is your complete list of all the movies released recently on OTT.
A gripping biographical drama based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery. Sivakarthikeyan delivers a powerful performance as the protagonist, with Sai Pallavi playing his supportive wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film offers a heartfelt portrayal of courage and sacrifice.
This Telugu drama follows Vasu, a refugee who transforms into a gambling kingpin in Visakhapatnam during the 1960s and 1970s. The film, directed by Karuna Kumar, combines historical elements with a gripping narrative about ambition and survival in a challenging world.
Centred around Sony, a seemingly kind-hearted man, this Malayalam film gradually unveils darker aspects of his personality. The tightly woven plot highlights the interconnected lives of villagers, making for a suspenseful and emotionally resonant watch.
Starring Suriya, this high-budget fantasy action drama has gained attention for its ambitious production. Though it faced criticism during its theatrical run, the film's spectacular visuals and intense action scenes have drawn interest on OTT.
A Malayalam film exploring the lives of five women from diverse backgrounds, focusing on their individual struggles and shared resilience. Directed by Lijin Jose, the film delves into themes of empowerment and solidarity.
Set in the 1970s, this Telugu suspense series follows detective Ramakrishna as he investigates mysterious disappearances in the Nallamalla Forest. The plot blends historical intrigue with psychological drama for an engrossing experience.
This Telugu mystery revolves around Abhinaya Vasudev, a postman investigating unexplained disappearances in a quiet village. The suspenseful narrative keeps viewers engaged with clever twists and an absorbing storyline.
Dulquer Salmaan stars as a banker caught in a high-stakes money laundering scandal. The film's tense pacing and sharp storytelling make it an engaging thriller for viewers seeking a gripping narrative.
Set against the backdrop of a bank robbery, this Telugu crime thriller combines suspense and humour. Priyadarshi's performance adds depth to the story, while the supporting cast delivers a nuanced portrayal of events.
