New Regional Language OTT Movie Releases: Amaran, Matka, Kanguva, and More

Discover the latest regional language OTT movie releases with thrilling dramas.

Updated: 11 December 2024 12:48 IST
New Regional Language OTT Movie Releases: Amaran, Matka, Kanguva, and More

From Amaran to Family to Kanguva, here is a full list of new OTT releases in regional languages

  • Amaran: Biographical action film with Sivakarthikeyan on Netflix
  • Matka: Telugu thriller exploring ambition on Prime Video
  • Kanguva: Suriya-led fantasy action now on Prime Video
Regional language movie releases has captivated audiences with a mix of gripping narratives, action-packed dramas, and compelling storytelling. This week's highlights include Amaran on Netflix, a Tamil biographical action drama inspired by the life of a decorated war hero and Matka on Prime Video, which portrays a man's rise in a gritty underworld. Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films like Her and Kanguva also offer diverse genres to explore, spanning empowerment, fantasy, and suspense. Here is your complete list of all the movies released recently on OTT.

New Regional Language OTT Releases This Month

Amaran

  • Release Date: December 5, 2024
  • Genre: Biographical/Action
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravrthy, Shreekumar, Geetha Kailasam, Mir Salman, Lallu, Shyam Mohan, Anbu Thasan, Shyamaprasad, Sugamya Sankar

A gripping biographical drama based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery. Sivakarthikeyan delivers a powerful performance as the protagonist, with Sai Pallavi playing his supportive wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film offers a heartfelt portrayal of courage and sacrifice.

 

Matka

  • Release Date: December 5, 2024
  • Genre: Drama/Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Prime Video
  • Cast: Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Saloni Aswani, Naveen Chandra, Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Satyam Rajesh, P. Ravi Shankar

This Telugu drama follows Vasu, a refugee who transforms into a gambling kingpin in Visakhapatnam during the 1960s and 1970s. The film, directed by Karuna Kumar, combines historical elements with a gripping narrative about ambition and survival in a challenging world.

 

Family

  • Release Date:December 6
  • Genre: Drama/Thriller
  • Where to Watch: ManoramaMax
  • Cast: Basil Joseph, Anand Menon, Amith Mohan Rajeshwari, Manju Pillai, Sandeep Pradeep, Raina Radhakrishnan, Jagadish Chandran, Boloram Das, Antony Varghese, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Meenaraj Palluruthy, Joemon Jyothir

Centred around Sony, a seemingly kind-hearted man, this Malayalam film gradually unveils darker aspects of his personality. The tightly woven plot highlights the interconnected lives of villagers, making for a suspenseful and emotionally resonant watch.

 

Kanguva

  • Release Date: December 8, 2024
  • Genre: Fantasy/Action
  • Where to Watch: Prime Video
  • Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Aarash Shah, Karthi, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman, Prakash Raj, K. S. Ravikumar, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Ravi Raghavendra, Vasundhara Kashyap, Anandaraj, Mandaankar, Bose Venkat, Karunas, Aniket Chouhan, B.S. Avinash, Prem

Starring Suriya, this high-budget fantasy action drama has gained attention for its ambitious production. Though it faced criticism during its theatrical run, the film's spectacular visuals and intense action scenes have drawn interest on OTT.

 

Her

  • Release Date: November 29, 2024
  • Genre: Drama
  • Where to Watch: ManoramaMax
  • Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi, Pratap Pothen, Lijomol Jose, Ramya Nambeessan, Guru Somasundaram, Rajesh Madhavan, Rony David, Srikant Murali

A Malayalam film exploring the lives of five women from diverse backgrounds, focusing on their individual struggles and shared resilience. Directed by Lijin Jose, the film delves into themes of empowerment and solidarity.

 

Vikkatakavi

  • Release Date: November 28, 2024
  • Genre: Suspense/Drama
  • Where to Watch: Zee5
  • Cast: Naresh Agastya, Megha Akash, Shiju Menon, Tarak Ponnappa, Raghu Kunche, Mukthar Khan, Amit Tiwari, Santosh Yadav, RaviTeja Nannimala, Ramya Durga Krishna, Ashok Kumar, Rasha Kiramani, Giridhar, Sai Prasanna, Latha

Set in the 1970s, this Telugu suspense series follows detective Ramakrishna as he investigates mysterious disappearances in the Nallamalla Forest. The plot blends historical intrigue with psychological drama for an engrossing experience.

 

KA

  • Release Date: November 28, 2024
  • Genre: Mystery
  • Where to Watch: ETV Win
  • Cast: Nayan Sarika, Kiran Abbavaram, Tanvi Ram, Redin Kingsley, Achyuth Kumar, Tanvi Raam, Ajay, Sharanya Pradeep, Annapoorna, Kota Jayaram

This Telugu mystery revolves around Abhinaya Vasudev, a postman investigating unexplained disappearances in a quiet village. The suspenseful narrative keeps viewers engaged with clever twists and an absorbing storyline.

 

Lucky Baskhar

  • Release Date: November 30, 2024
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Surya Srinivas, Ramki, Kishore Raju Vasistha, Tinnu Anand, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Sai Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Raghu Babu, Hyper Aadi, Prabhas Sreenu, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Kasi Viswanath, Sudha

Dulquer Salmaan stars as a banker caught in a high-stakes money laundering scandal. The film's tense pacing and sharp storytelling make it an engaging thriller for viewers seeking a gripping narrative.

 

Tappinchuku Thiruguvadu Dhanyudu Sumathi

  • Release Date: November 28, 2024
  • Genre: Crime Thriller
  • Where to Watch: aha
  • Cast: Priyadarshi, Srida, Manikantha, Niranjan Anoop, Safe, Rajini George, Suri VMC, Benji Matthews

Set against the backdrop of a bank robbery, this Telugu crime thriller combines suspense and humour. Priyadarshi's performance adds depth to the story, while the supporting cast delivers a nuanced portrayal of events.

 

Regional Language Movies, Amaran Netflix, Matka Prime Video, Kanguva Action Fantasy, Vikkatakavi Suspense
