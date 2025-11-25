Technology News
English Edition

Tell Me Softly OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch the Spanish Rom-Com Film Online

Tell Me Softly follows the story of Kami when her perfectly routine life comes to crumble after Thiago and Taylor re-enter her life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2025 22:59 IST
Tell Me Softly OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch the Spanish Rom-Com Film Online

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Tell me Softly stars Alicia Falco, Fernando Lindez, and Diego Vidales in the lead roles

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tell Me Softly is based on Mercedes Ron's popular book series
  • The film follows Kamila's emotional journey with the Di Bianco brothers
  • It unfolds the story of how she navigates her feelings through
Advertisement

Spanish romantic-drama film Tell Me Softly is all set to stream on OTT platforms soon. The movie is based on Mercedes Ron's popular book Tell Me series, and is the first part of the trilogy. The film marks the start of Kamila Hamilton's journey, which further continues. It is a mixture of emotion, romance and teenage drama and is already getting all the attention from the fans who are excited to watch. Here are the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to watch Tell Me Softly?

Tell Me Softly will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting 12th December, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows a heartfelt and emotional journey. It follows the story of Kami when her perfectly routine life comes to crumble after Thiago and Taylor re-enter her life, creating a love triangle, upholding the tension.

The plot involves Kamila thinking she finally has the hold on her life, but everything changes when Di Bianco brothers return without any warning. Seventy years ago, Kamila and Thiago had kissed, which she hasn't forgotten, and Taylor gave her support in times when she needed it the most. Their sudden return now threatens the emotional distance that she carefully created.

Although Kami has changed quite a lot, she feels a pull towards both of them that she cannot ignore. Hence, the story explores whether she can resist Thiago's influence and also how Taylor will see her in her new element.

Cast and Crew

Produced by Vaca Films, Tell me Softly stars Alicia Falco, Fernando Lindez, Diego Vidales, along with other supporting cast members.

Reception

Tell Me Softly, the first part of the trilogy, based on Mercedes Ron's popular book series, is set to release on Prime Video on 12th December. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features
Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites

Related Stories

Tell Me Softly OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch the Spanish Rom-Com Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Oakley Meta Glasses Set to Go on Sale in India in December at This Price
  3. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Huawei Mate 80 Series Goes Official With Four Models: See Price, Features
  5. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India's Connected Homes
  6. iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; May Arrive With This Chipset
  7. OnePlus Ace 6T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Missing: Dead or Alive Season 2 OTT Release on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  2. 3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Series Online
  3. Tell Me Softly OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch the Spanish Rom-Com Film Online
  4. Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) Breaks Into Three Pieces Following Close Approach to the Sun
  5. James Webb Telescope May Have Discovered Universe’s Earliest Supermassive Black Hole
  6. NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Surpassing Expectations Even Before Launch, Reveals Research
  7. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
  8. OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
  10. Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »