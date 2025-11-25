Spanish romantic-drama film Tell Me Softly is all set to stream on OTT platforms soon. The movie is based on Mercedes Ron's popular book Tell Me series, and is the first part of the trilogy. The film marks the start of Kamila Hamilton's journey, which further continues. It is a mixture of emotion, romance and teenage drama and is already getting all the attention from the fans who are excited to watch. Here are the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to watch Tell Me Softly?

Tell Me Softly will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting 12th December, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows a heartfelt and emotional journey. It follows the story of Kami when her perfectly routine life comes to crumble after Thiago and Taylor re-enter her life, creating a love triangle, upholding the tension.

The plot involves Kamila thinking she finally has the hold on her life, but everything changes when Di Bianco brothers return without any warning. Seventy years ago, Kamila and Thiago had kissed, which she hasn't forgotten, and Taylor gave her support in times when she needed it the most. Their sudden return now threatens the emotional distance that she carefully created.

Although Kami has changed quite a lot, she feels a pull towards both of them that she cannot ignore. Hence, the story explores whether she can resist Thiago's influence and also how Taylor will see her in her new element.

Cast and Crew

Produced by Vaca Films, Tell me Softly stars Alicia Falco, Fernando Lindez, Diego Vidales, along with other supporting cast members.

Reception

Tell Me Softly, the first part of the trilogy, based on Mercedes Ron's popular book series, is set to release on Prime Video on 12th December. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.