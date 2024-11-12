Telugu Comedy-Drama Film Gorre Puranam Now Streaming on Prime Video

The Telugu comedy-drama Gorre Puranam, released in cinemas on September 20, 2024, has now made its way to the digital streaming platform Prime Video. Known for its unusual storyline, Gorre Puranam centres around a goat that escapes a sacrificial ceremony, leading to unintended chaos. The premise, which plays on social themes with a dose of humour, has received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. Despite its underwhelming box office run, the film's digital release is expected to broaden its viewership.

When and Where to Watch Gorre Puranam

Gorre Puranam was initially available on Aha, having premiered there on October 11, 2024. The film has now also been released on Amazon Prime Video, accessible to subscribers. For those without a Prime subscription, access may be delayed for a few days.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gorre Puranam

The plot of Gorre Puranam revolves around Ram, a goat with a peculiar destiny. Ram, a mythical figure, has long gazed down at a village, dreaming of one day visiting it. When he finally arrives, the villagers prepare to sacrifice him as part of a religious ritual. The goat's unexpected escape from this fate ignites conflict and debate among the locals, delving into themes around societal divisions and religious practices. Directed by Bobby Varma, the film is layered with satire, subtly critiquing various socio-political issues.

Cast and Crew of Gorre Puranam

The cast includes well-known Telugu actors, such as Posani Krishna Murali, Raghu Karumanchi, Suhas, and Vishika Kota. Bobby Varma directs, with Suresh Sarangam as cinematographer, Pawan CH providing the music, and Vamsi Krishna Raavi overseeing editing. The film was produced under the Focul Ventures banner.

Reception of Gorre Puranam

Following its release, Gorre Puranam received mixed reviews. Though praised for its originality and humorous take on social issues, the film's box office performance was modest. Lead actor Suhas received appreciation for his portrayal of a rural character, despite the film's overall lukewarm reception.