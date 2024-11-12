Technology News
Telugu Comedy-Drama Film Gorre Puranam Now Streaming on Prime Video

Telugu comedy Gorre Puranam, featuring a unique storyline, is now available on Amazon Prime and Aha OTT platforms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 21:58 IST
Photo Credit: AHA

The Telugu comedy-drama Gorre Puranam, released in cinemas on September 20, 2024.

  • Gorre Puranam is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Aha.
  • The movie tells a quirky tale involving a goat in an unexpected escape.
  • Despite mixed reviews, Gorre Puranam gains a new audience on OTT.
The Telugu comedy-drama Gorre Puranam, released in cinemas on September 20, 2024, has now made its way to the digital streaming platform Prime Video. Known for its unusual storyline, Gorre Puranam centres around a goat that escapes a sacrificial ceremony, leading to unintended chaos. The premise, which plays on social themes with a dose of humour, has received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. Despite its underwhelming box office run, the film's digital release is expected to broaden its viewership.

When and Where to Watch Gorre Puranam

Gorre Puranam was initially available on Aha, having premiered there on October 11, 2024. The film has now also been released on Amazon Prime Video, accessible to subscribers. For those without a Prime subscription, access may be delayed for a few days.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gorre Puranam

The plot of Gorre Puranam revolves around Ram, a goat with a peculiar destiny. Ram, a mythical figure, has long gazed down at a village, dreaming of one day visiting it. When he finally arrives, the villagers prepare to sacrifice him as part of a religious ritual. The goat's unexpected escape from this fate ignites conflict and debate among the locals, delving into themes around societal divisions and religious practices. Directed by Bobby Varma, the film is layered with satire, subtly critiquing various socio-political issues.

Cast and Crew of Gorre Puranam

The cast includes well-known Telugu actors, such as Posani Krishna Murali, Raghu Karumanchi, Suhas, and Vishika Kota. Bobby Varma directs, with Suresh Sarangam as cinematographer, Pawan CH providing the music, and Vamsi Krishna Raavi overseeing editing. The film was produced under the Focul Ventures banner.

Reception of Gorre Puranam

Following its release, Gorre Puranam received mixed reviews. Though praised for its originality and humorous take on social issues, the film's box office performance was modest. Lead actor Suhas received appreciation for his portrayal of a rural character, despite the film's overall lukewarm reception.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gorre Puranam, Telugu movies, AHA, Suhas, OTT Releases, Telugu cinema, comedy-drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Poco X7 Pro Could Be the First Smartphone to Ship With Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 in India
Epoch AI Launches FrontierMath AI Benchmark to Test Capabilities of AI Models
