Xiaomi's new Android skin version — HyperOS 2.0 — was announced in China last month alongside the Xiaomi 15 series. While the company did not outline a rollout plan of its latest custom skin for devices in India, a new leak has hinted that the Poco X7 Pro will be the first to debut with HyperOS 2.0 in the country. The new Poco X series phone is rumoured to launch next month in India. The Poco X7 Pro is expected to arrive as a rebrand of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. It is likely to offer upgrades over the Poco X6 Pro.

Smartprix, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Poco X7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to launch with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is expected to go official in December in the county.

In China, the Xiaomi 15 was the first to land with HyperOS 2.0 but its India launch is expected to take place only next year. Therefore, the Poco X7 Pro is believed to hit the Indian market ahead of the Xiaomi 15.

The Poco X7 Pro is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. It is expected to succeed the Poco X6 Pro.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Price, Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is already available in the Chinese market since September this year with prices starting from CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It gets a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. On the front, the handset boasts a 20-megapixel OmniVision OV20B sensor. The handset is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.