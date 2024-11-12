Technology News
English Edition

Poco X7 Pro Could Be the First Smartphone to Ship With Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 in India

Poco X7 Pro is speculated to come as a rebranded Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 18:47 IST
Poco X7 Pro Could Be the First Smartphone to Ship With Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 in India

Poco X6 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro+ was launched in China in September
  • Xiaomi 15 was the first to land with HyperOS 2.0 in China
  • New Poco X series phone is rumoured to be released next month in India
Advertisement

Xiaomi's new Android skin version — HyperOS 2.0 — was announced in China last month alongside the Xiaomi 15 series. While the company did not outline a rollout plan of its latest custom skin for devices in India, a new leak has hinted that the Poco X7 Pro will be the first to debut with HyperOS 2.0 in the country. The new Poco X series phone is rumoured to launch next month in India. The Poco X7 Pro is expected to arrive as a rebrand of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. It is likely to offer upgrades over the Poco X6 Pro.

Smartprix, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Poco X7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to launch with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is expected to go official in December in the county.

In China, the Xiaomi 15 was the first to land with HyperOS 2.0 but its India launch is expected to take place only next year. Therefore, the Poco X7 Pro is believed to hit the Indian market ahead of the Xiaomi 15.

The Poco X7 Pro is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. It is expected to succeed the Poco X6 Pro.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Price, Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is already available in the Chinese market since September this year with prices starting from CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It gets a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. On the front, the handset boasts a 20-megapixel OmniVision OV20B sensor. The handset is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Poco X6 Pro

Poco X6 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with good colours and minimal bezels
  • Top-notch performance
  • Good main rear camera
  • Good and loud dual speakers
  • IR blaster
  • Bad
  • Ultrawide and Macro cameras are okay
  • No expandable storage
  • HyperOS has plenty of bloatware
Read detailed Poco X6 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco X7 Pro, Poco, Poco X6 Pro, Xiaomi, HyperOS 2, HyperOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Namechain: The Next Major Project from the Creators of Ethereum Name Service, Explained
iQOO 13 Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on December 3
Poco X7 Pro Could Be the First Smartphone to Ship With Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. NASA and ISRO Join Forces for NISAR Satellite Launch in 2025
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Which is Better?
  4. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Series Said to Launch in India Soon, But May Not Include All Models
  2. Google DeepMind Open Sources AlphaFold 3 AI Model to Help Researchers in Drug Discovery
  3. Skynet-1A Satellite’s Unexplained Orbit Shift Raises Questions About Command History
  4. Apple Gets EU Warning to Stop Geo-Blocking on App, ITunes Stores
  5. Epoch AI Launches FrontierMath AI Benchmark to Test Capabilities of AI Models
  6. Poco X7 Pro Could Be the First Smartphone to Ship With Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 in India
  7. iQOO 13 Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on December 3
  8. Indian Researchers Develop Energy-Efficient Method to Create Glass, Could Improve Efficiency of Data Centres
  9. Namechain: The Next Major Project from the Creators of Ethereum Name Service, Explained
  10. NASA and ISRO Join Forces for NISAR Satellite Launch in 2025 to Track Earth’s Changing Surface
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »