The sensational Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna's Dhurandhar has found its way to OTT, as makers have announced the exact date of OTT premiere. It has been helmed by Aditya Dhar and made more than 300 crores at the box office, with the declaration of a blockbuster. With an intense, action-packed thriller story, it has mastered all the spy dramas. This movie includes covert operations through a spy. There is a skilled operative who puts his life in danger and works on high-stakes operations. The audience has loved all the songs; Sher-e-baloch tops the list.

When and Where to Watch

The makers have decided the date, and Dhurandhar will drop on OTT, Netflix, from January 30, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Dhurandhar belongs to the espionage operations focused on the infiltration of the underworld and network of terrorism, which are deeply entrenched in Karachi's criminal and political background. The backdrop is inspired by the real events of geopolitical tensions and disputes between India and Pakistan. The story unwraps with the Indian intelligence and strategises the mission to hit the enemy's territory. This film keeps the audience fortified in the seats and ends in a way that part 2 can also be expected.

Cast and Crew

It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The cast starts with Ranveer Singh as the protagonist and Akshay Khanna in the antagonist role, with the other actors, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Reception

It has earned 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie has been sensational and the most talked about one, because of its viral social media clips.