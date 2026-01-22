Technology News
English Edition

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna Starrer Online?

Dhurandhar is a high-octane Indian spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 15:34 IST
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna Starrer Online?

Dhurandhar Hindi action thriller starring Ranveer Singh streams on Netflix January 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Intense spy thriller with high-octane action and suspense
  • Ranveer Singh in the lead with Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist
  • Streaming exclusively on Netflix from January 30, 2026
Advertisement

The sensational Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna's Dhurandhar has found its way to OTT, as makers have announced the exact date of OTT premiere. It has been helmed by Aditya Dhar and made more than 300 crores at the box office, with the declaration of a blockbuster. With an intense, action-packed thriller story, it has mastered all the spy dramas. This movie includes covert operations through a spy. There is a skilled operative who puts his life in danger and works on high-stakes operations. The audience has loved all the songs; Sher-e-baloch tops the list.

When and Where to Watch

The makers have decided the date, and Dhurandhar will drop on OTT, Netflix, from January 30, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Dhuranddhar has espionage operations that focus on the infiltration of the underworld and networking of terrorism. It talks about deep-rooted terrorism and is set in Karachi's criminal and political world. The story is inspired by many real events of geopolitical tensions and disputes between India and Pakistan.

Dhurandhar belongs to the espionage operations focused on the infiltration of the underworld and network of terrorism, which are deeply entrenched in Karachi's criminal and political background. The backdrop is inspired by the real events of geopolitical tensions and disputes between India and Pakistan. The story unwraps with the Indian intelligence and strategises the mission to hit the enemy's territory. This film keeps the audience fortified in the seats and ends in a way that part 2 can also be expected.

Cast and Crew

It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The cast starts with Ranveer Singh as the protagonist and Akshay Khanna in the antagonist role, with the other actors, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Reception

It has earned 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie has been sensational and the most talked about one, because of its viral social media clips. 

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Dhurandhar, social media, OTT, Netflix, Ranveer Singh, Hindi spy thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Spotify Lawsuit Led to Court Order That Cut Off Anna’s Archive Domains, Court Documents Show
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Bluetooth Party Speakers From JBL, Sony, Portronics and More Brands
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Update: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, Delays 7 Games
  3. Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  4. Here's When the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ Will Launch in India
  5. Realme Neo 8 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  6. YouTube Takes on OpenAI's Sora With AI-Generated Shorts Feature
  7. Aadukalam Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Teased Ahead of Launch
  9. NexDeck's New Smartphone Lets You Boot Android 16, Linux and Windows 11
  10. Apple Asks Delhi High Court to Stop CCI From Seeking Its Financials
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  2. Apple Asks Delhi High Court to Stop Competition Commission of India From Seeking Its Financials
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Last Minute Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and Home Appliances
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners
  5. OnePlus 15T Lands on 3C Certification Database Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  6. Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19
  7. Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 311 Launched With MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU: Price, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Bags 3C Certification; Might Not Launch With Charging Upgrade
  9. Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report
  10. Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Sends CME Toward Earth, Storms Possible
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »