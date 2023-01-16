OnePlus Nord CE 3 is believed to be in the works. The rumoured smartphone is expected to debut later this year in July. The upcoming handset's live images have reportedly surfaced, offering a detailed look at its design. It appears to get a flat display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for the front camera. This handset seems to carry two circular modules on the back for storing a triple rear camera setup. OnePlus is yet to officially delve into the details surrounding the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

The supposed live images of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 were included in a recent MySmartPrice report. These images showcase the handset's design from all sides. The leaked images suggest that it will have a glossy back, whereas the frame is expected to sport a matte finish. The rear panel is said to carry two camera modules for housing the triple rear camera setup. It is believed that this OnePlus smartphone may not feature an ultra-wide camera on the back.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 could sport a power button/ fingerprint sensor on the right side. The USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and speaker grille are expected to be on the bottom side of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the left spine is likely to carry the volume rockers and SIM card tray. The flat screen appears to get slim bezels with a thick chin. There appears to be a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot on the front as well for a selfie shooter.

The leaked live images appear to be similar to the recently surfaced OnePlus Nord CE 3 design renders. Additionally, a recent report suggests that the smartphone could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

It is expected to feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

