Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is rumoured to debut this year around July.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 13:04 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 may get a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 3 could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is believed to be in the works. The rumoured smartphone is expected to debut later this year in July. The upcoming handset's live images have reportedly surfaced, offering a detailed look at its design. It appears to get a flat display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for the front camera. This handset seems to carry two circular modules on the back for storing a triple rear camera setup. OnePlus is yet to officially delve into the details surrounding the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

The supposed live images of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 were included in a recent MySmartPrice report. These images showcase the handset's design from all sides. The leaked images suggest that it will have a glossy back, whereas the frame is expected to sport a matte finish. The rear panel is said to carry two camera modules for housing the triple rear camera setup. It is believed that this OnePlus smartphone may not feature an ultra-wide camera on the back.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 could sport a power button/ fingerprint sensor on the right side. The USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and speaker grille are expected to be on the bottom side of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the left spine is likely to carry the volume rockers and SIM card tray. The flat screen appears to get slim bezels with a thick chin. There appears to be a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot on the front as well for a selfie shooter.

The leaked live images appear to be similar to the recently surfaced OnePlus Nord CE 3 design renders. Additionally, a recent report suggests that the smartphone could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

It is expected to feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
The Last of Us, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Live Images Showcase Design, Camera Details
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Is Live: Best Offers
  3. Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: Prime Video Benefits and Limitations Explained
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus Leak Suggests Four Colour Options
  5. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Come With a Water Drop Hinge: All Details
  6. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  7. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  10. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
#Latest Stories
  1. NFTs Worth Over $27,000 Stolen Via Malware Wrapped in Google Ads, Victim Loses Life Savings
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumoured to Get a Redesigned Hinge With Water Resistance: All Details
  3. Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Recently Concluded Components Show Sees Highest-Ever Visitor Footfall
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G India Launch Date Set for January 18, Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Women's IPL: Viacom18 Bags Media Rights for 2023-27 Cycle for Rs. 951 Crore
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup Tipped: Report
  8. The Last of Us, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  9. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.