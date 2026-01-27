Technology News
ESA’s Solar Orbiter Reveals How Magnetic Avalanches Trigger Solar Flares

ESA’s Solar Orbiter has observed a solar flare ignited by an avalanche of magnetic reconnections, showing how tiny instabilities rapidly cascade into powerful energy releases that heat plasma and launch particles into space.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2026 20:23 IST
Photo Credit: ESA/NASA/SOHO

The sun lashes out with a powerful solar flare. Scientists may now know how these outflows are generated.

  • Solar Orbiter captures magnetic avalanche driving a solar flare
  • Tiny reconnections cascade into massive energy releases
  • Findings refine understanding of flare and CME formation
In another recent research, the Solar Orbiter of ESA witnessed that an avalanche of magnetic disturbances propels a solar flare. These cascading reconnections increased a minor instability into a big burst to provide a new understanding of how solar flares release massive energy. The ultraviolet imager on the mission was able to take unprecedented detail of the accumulation of the flare. Twisted magnetic fields rupture and reconnect during a flare, heating plasma and sending particles into space.

Solar Orbiter Captures Magnetic Avalanche

According to the study, during a close approach on Sept. 30, 2024, Solar Orbiter observed a medium-sized flare from 27 million miles away. The spacecraft's Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) observed a twisted magnetic filament leading to a bright cross. EUI observed features no wider than a few hundred kilometers and observed strands breaking and reforming, causing bright flashes. The flashes initiated a magnetic "avalanche" that contributed to the large flare. Other instruments (SPICE, STIX, PHI) detected huge blobs of plasma falling through the corona as the energy was released.

Solar Flares and Magnetic Reconnection

Solar flares are violent bursts that occur with sudden magnetic reconnection. The huge energy contained within the twisted solar magnetic fields is abruptly discharged through the breaking and reformation of lines of the field. During this process, plasma is heated quickly to millions of degrees, and particles are thrown off at high velocities. Reconnection occurs when crossed lines of magnetic fields bend and burst out plasma violently. The biggest flares can also cause coronal mass ejections (CMEs) - enormous outbursts of plasma - which, on their way to the Earth, may trigger a geomagnetic storm, disrupting satellites or power systems and resulting in bright auroras.

 

Solar Orbiter, Solar flares, Magnetic Reconnection, ESA, Space Weather, Sun, Astrophysics, solar physics
