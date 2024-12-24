Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Hit Store Shelves Two Weeks After Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will reportedly be thinner than the Galaxy S24.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 December 2024 17:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Hit Store Shelves Two Weeks After Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is reportedly considering a Galaxy S25 slim model for Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S series usually includes three models
  • They could be launched in Korea on February 7, 2025
  • The Ultra model tipped to pack 16GB of RAM
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is said to be in the works as a fourth variant of the Galaxy S25 series. While we are hearing a lot about how thin the Slim variant would be, a new report suggests the launch timeline and pre-order dates of the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 Slim is said to be unveiled alongside the vanilla Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models in January next year. They could be launched in Korea in February next year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date Leaked

A report by Fnnews, citing industry sources, states that Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in the US on January 23, 2025, at 3:00am (1:30pm IST) to reveal the Galaxy S25 series. The company will reportedly start accepting pre-orders for the phones between January 24 to February 3. The phones are said to go sale starting February 4 for customers who pre-reserved the handsets. This aligns with previous launch timelines for Galaxy S series phones

Samsung started sale of previous Galaxy S series around two weeks after they were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked events. In 2024, the pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series opened after the January 17 launch event and the phones went on sale from January 31.

The report further states that the Galaxy S25 series smartphones will be launched officially in Korea on February 7. The brand is said to unveil the Galaxy S25 Slim at its January 23 Unpacked event. It is expected to be thinner than the 7.6mm Galaxy S24.

The report also mentions that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The entire lineup is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. 

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
