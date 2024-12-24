Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is said to be in the works as a fourth variant of the Galaxy S25 series. While we are hearing a lot about how thin the Slim variant would be, a new report suggests the launch timeline and pre-order dates of the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 Slim is said to be unveiled alongside the vanilla Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models in January next year. They could be launched in Korea in February next year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date Leaked

A report by Fnnews, citing industry sources, states that Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in the US on January 23, 2025, at 3:00am (1:30pm IST) to reveal the Galaxy S25 series. The company will reportedly start accepting pre-orders for the phones between January 24 to February 3. The phones are said to go sale starting February 4 for customers who pre-reserved the handsets. This aligns with previous launch timelines for Galaxy S series phones

Samsung started sale of previous Galaxy S series around two weeks after they were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked events. In 2024, the pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series opened after the January 17 launch event and the phones went on sale from January 31.

The report further states that the Galaxy S25 series smartphones will be launched officially in Korea on February 7. The brand is said to unveil the Galaxy S25 Slim at its January 23 Unpacked event. It is expected to be thinner than the 7.6mm Galaxy S24.

The report also mentions that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The entire lineup is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.