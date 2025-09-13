Technology News
Sarkeet OTT Release: This Is Where You Can Watch the Asif Ali-Starrer Later This Month

Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali, streams on Manorama Max from Sept 26. A heartfelt story of migrant life and family struggles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 September 2025 18:30 IST
Sarkeet OTT Release: This Is Where You Can Watch the Asif Ali-Starrer Later This Month

Photo Credit: Ajith Vinayaka Films

Sarkeet is a 2025 Malayalam family drama film

  • Asif Ali leads in Thamar KV’s migrant-family drama Sarkeet
  • Premieres on Manorama Max from September 26, 2025
  • Explores parenting struggles, ADHD, and emotional bonds in the Gulf
Sarkeet is a 2025 Malayalam family drama film directed by Thamar KV, which deals with the fragile façade of migrant life. The narrative revolves around Ameer, a struggling young man in Kerala who lives life as a labourer in the Gulf, along with that of a Malayali couple raising their son Pollappan, who has ADHD. There are themes of parental exhaustion, empathy and oddball friendship. With a realistic and heart-wrenching performance, Sarkeet is set to make you feel its pulse throb with emotion.

When & Where to Watch

Sarkeet will make its digital debut on Manorama Max starting September 26, 2025.

Trailer & Plot

The trailer gives us a sense of what to expect, an emotionally charged family drama more than an action-packed spectacle. The train transports Ameer (Asif Ali) from Kerala to Dubai, making way for The Train to the UAE.

Forced into the latter is Jeppu, a hyper-charged child of a Malayali couple, Steffi and Balu, also finding it tough to merge career with parenting, what with their son having ADHD. As Ameer's interactions with them deepen, he becomes emotional support and a sacrifice to the family that led him on their journey.

Cast & Crew

Sarkeet, directed and written by Thamar KV, is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under Ajith Vinayaka Films. It stars Asif Ali as the title character, along with Divya Prabha playing Steffi, Deepak Parambol as Balu and child artist Orhan Hyder as Jeppu. Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu and Prasanth Alexander play the supporting roles.

Reception

Sarkeet has been praised for its honest and realistic narrative as well. The film has been applauded for the touching performances of its actors and has a IMBD rating of 7.1.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Researchers Reconstruct 2,500-Year-Old Faces From Skulls Found in Tamil Nadu

