Sarkeet is a 2025 Malayalam family drama film directed by Thamar KV, which deals with the fragile façade of migrant life. The narrative revolves around Ameer, a struggling young man in Kerala who lives life as a labourer in the Gulf, along with that of a Malayali couple raising their son Pollappan, who has ADHD. There are themes of parental exhaustion, empathy and oddball friendship. With a realistic and heart-wrenching performance, Sarkeet is set to make you feel its pulse throb with emotion.

When & Where to Watch

Sarkeet will make its digital debut on Manorama Max starting September 26, 2025.

Trailer & Plot

The trailer gives us a sense of what to expect, an emotionally charged family drama more than an action-packed spectacle. The train transports Ameer (Asif Ali) from Kerala to Dubai, making way for The Train to the UAE.

Forced into the latter is Jeppu, a hyper-charged child of a Malayali couple, Steffi and Balu, also finding it tough to merge career with parenting, what with their son having ADHD. As Ameer's interactions with them deepen, he becomes emotional support and a sacrifice to the family that led him on their journey.

Cast & Crew

Sarkeet, directed and written by Thamar KV, is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under Ajith Vinayaka Films. It stars Asif Ali as the title character, along with Divya Prabha playing Steffi, Deepak Parambol as Balu and child artist Orhan Hyder as Jeppu. Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu and Prasanth Alexander play the supporting roles.

Reception

Sarkeet has been praised for its honest and realistic narrative as well. The film has been applauded for the touching performances of its actors and has a IMBD rating of 7.1.