Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Ajay Devgn-Starrer Online

Son of Sardaar 2 is an Ajay Devgn starrer comedy movie that is set to release soon digitally.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 September 2025 10:04 IST
Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Ajay Devgn-Starrer Online

Photo Credit: Jio Studios

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 gears up for OTT debut with tentative streaming date revealed

Highlights
  • Son of Sardaar 2 is a comedy movie
  • It stars Ajay Devgan, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan
  • To be released soon digitally on Netflix
Son of Sardaar 2 is a comedy-drama movie that stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The movie, after its theatrical run, now has a tentative date of digital release. The movie follows Jassi Singh Randhawa, who returns to Scotland to unite with his wife after years of separation. However, destiny had other plans. As he reaches Scotland, he becomes trapped in a mafia war and a chaotic Sikh Wedding. What comes after offers ultimate laughter and a lot of drama.

When and Where to Watch Son of Sardaar 2

This movie is expected to land somewhere around Sept. 25th, 2025, only on Netflix. However, a confirmed date has not been received yet.

Official Trailer and Plot of Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 revolves around Jassi Singh Randhawa, who, after surviving house arrest and years apart, visits Scotland to reunite with his wife. However, things take a drastic turn when he gets entangled in a chaotic mafia war and a bizarre Sikh wedding. Now, he has to save the hostages and deal with his personal life. What follows next is worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Son of Sardaar 2

Written by Mohit Jain and Jagdeep Sidhu, stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Further, he has been supported by Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Sharad Saxena, and more. Salil Amrute and Amar Mohile are the music composers, while Aseem Bajaj has done the cinematography.

Reception of Son of Sardaar 2

This movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.1/10.

 

Comments

Netflix, OTT Release, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Ajay Devgn-Starrer Online
