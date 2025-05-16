Technology News
English Edition

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Embark on the journey with Wednesday Addams as she returns to Nevermore Academy for her second year.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 May 2025 11:13 IST
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Wednesday is an American Dark Mystery series that is set to return with the most anticipated season 2.

Highlights
  • Wednesday is back with its new season
  • Season 2 will be darker and more mysterious with the ultimate horror
  • Streaming starts from 6th Aug, 2025 on Netflix
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated seasons of the popular Netflix series, Wednesday, is finally set to release soon. Wednesday is an American dark mystery series whose first season was highly commendable in terms of drama and outstanding star performances. This season will be released in different parts. Wednesday Seaons 2 Part 1 is set to release in August, where there will be new faces unveiled and other old starcast. 

When and Where to Watch Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 will start streaming from August 6, 2025 only on Netflix. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this series. Also, the series will be available in Hindi and English languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 will follow the same mystery, dark, and spooky sequences as done in season 1. This season, Wednesday Addams will return to Nevermore Academy where she will face new challenges and unlock new enemies. Also, she will face complicated family relationships.
The storyline will get a lot darker and complex as the supernatural mystery will become scarier than ever. Wednesday Season 2 Part one will be in continuation to the previous season.

Cast and Crew of Wednesday Season 2

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday Season 2 will have some new faces and older faces. Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, along with Hunter Doohan, Emma Myres, Joy Sunday, and other prominent stars. The directors of the Wednesday Season 2 are Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, James Marshall, Gandja Monteiro, and Angela Robinson. Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman have composed the music for Wednesday.

Reception of Wednesday Season 2

With a highly successful season one, Wednesday is coming back with a second season. With an IMDb rating of 8.0/10, the audience and critics are very excited for this dark mystery.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, NETFLIX
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India
Amazon Trims Jobs in Devices and Services Unit

Related Stories

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wolf Man, Maranamass, and More
  2. Sony Launches WH-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
  3. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Leak Hints at Price and Specifications
  4. OpenAI's GPT-4.1 AI Models Will Now Be Available Within ChatGPT
  5. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Upgrade Bonus and Cashback Offers in India
  7. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 Unveiled
  9. Huawei Watch 5 Launched Globally Alongside Watch Fit 4, Watch Fit 4 Pro
  10. Lava Shark 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $104,000 Mark; JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Could Outperform Gold in H2 2025
  2. Airtel Introduces AI-Powered Fraud Detection Solution for Emails, WhatsApp and More
  3. Huawei Watch 5 With eSIM Connectivity Launched Globally Alongside Watch Fit 4 Series: Price, Features
  4. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 27 Launch
  5. Nesippaya Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Akash Murli and Aditi Shankar Starrer Movie
  6. Xiaomi XRING 01 Chipset Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Launch
  7. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Devika & Danny OTT Release: A Fresh Telugu Love Story Set to Stream Soon on JioHotstar
  9. A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Bob Dylan's Movie Online?
  10. Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »