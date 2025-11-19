Technology News
Unheard Cries at GB Road (2025) Now Streaming on Times Play and Discovery Plus India

Unheard Cries at GB Road (2025) is a socially impactful documentary, streaming on Times Play and Discovery Plus India. It captures real-life stories from Mumbai’s GB Road.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2025 21:42 IST
Unheard Cries at GB Road (2025) Now Streaming on Times Play and Discovery Plus India

Photo Credit: Times Play

Documentary reveals Mumbai marginalized lives, streaming on Times Play and Discovery Plus

Highlights
  • Premiered on November 17, 2025
  • Available on Times Play and Discovery Plus India
  • Documentary explores lives on Mumbai’s GB Road
Unheard Cries at GB Road (2025) is a gut-wrenching documentary exposing the unheard voices, stories, and real challenges behind India's sex workers and communities living along Mumbai's infamous lane: GB Road. Released on November 17, 2025, the film provides a tender and compassionate perspective into the lives of people whose voices are not usually considered.

When and Where to Watch

Unheard Cries at GB Road is streaming on Times Play and Discovery Plus India. The documentary is available to viewers as soon as they subscribe to either service.

Trailer and Plot

The Unheard Cries at GB Road trailer sheds light on fighting, surviving, and hoping; it raises issues on socio-economic conditions and human rights. Told through interviews, true accounts, and the expert views of psychologists who work with men challenged by the disease, the documentary is a raw and empathetic – yet reflective – look at lives that so many often cast asunder.

Cast and Crew

A documentary, the film stars real-life subjects rather than actors, and the people behind the camera are integral in giving these individuals a platform. These include the director, producers, and a large story team and research team that is actually on the ground. They bring authenticity, depth in developing content, and the ability to tell a meaningful story.

Reception

Being a very recent release, the five-episode Unheard Cries at GB Road does not yet have an IMDb rating.

 

Comments

Further reading: Unheard Cries at GB Road, Times Play, IMDb, film, streaming, stories, UNHEARD voices
Gadgets 360 Staff
