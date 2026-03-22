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Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sree Vishnu’s Astrological Drama

Vishnu Vinyasam is a Telugu romantic drama that revolves around a man deeply influenced by astrology and numerology. Starring Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika, the film showcases how his beliefs impact love and life

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 March 2026 13:00 IST
Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sree Vishnu’s Astrological Drama

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Vishnu Vinayasam was released on March 20, 2026, on Amazon Prime.

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Highlights
  • Vishnu Vinyasam released on Amazon Prime on March 20, 2026
  • Stars Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika in lead roles
  • A quirky story blending love, astrology, and life decisions
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Vishnu Vinyasam is a 2026 Indian Telugu-language film directed by Raja Koushik. It is coming on OTT. It's about a quirky character who juggles and outsmarts history by way of numerology and astrology. He rides his motorcycle around the city and encounters different elements. He believes too much in astrology and numerology. He wants everything to be about stars. He always prefers consulting his astrologer first before making any decision in his life. So this reflects his deep immersion in these things. Let's get to know about when and where to watch, the cast, and crew of Vishnu Vinayasam.

When and Where to Watch

Vishnu Vinayasam was released on March 20, 2026, on Amazon Prime. The viewers who have a paid subscription to the platform can watch it.

Trailer and Plot

It is the story of Vishnu, who falls in love with a girl named Manisha and then gets into different challenges because of different beliefs. He is someone who does everything in his life through taking advice from astrologers. Throughout his life, he searches for different astrological facts and relates them to historical events. His life takes a different turn when he meets her. Will his suspicion change or remain the same? It is an interesting watch as everything in his life further turns upside down.

Cast and Crew

Vishnu Vinyasam has been written and directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao. It has Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika playing lead characters. The other actors are Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Praveen, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Iyengar and more.

Reception

The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.6 and 2.5 by The Times of India. It is quite interesting to watch, and many viewers have loved watching it.

 

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Further reading: Vishnu Vinyasam, romantic drama, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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