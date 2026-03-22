OnePlus 15T is scheduled to be launched in China in a few days. The pre-orders for the upcoming smartphone were recently opened by the tech firm. The handset is confirmed to be offered in three colour options and five storage configurations. Leading up to its unveiling, the tech firm has been teasing the specifications and features of the handset. It is confirmed to be powered by the same chipset found on the flagship OnePlus 15. The handset will pack a 7,500mAh battery and a dual rear camera unit.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 15T, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, since the launch of the phone is around the corner.

OnePlus 15T Launch Details, Availability

The OnePlus 15T will be launched in China on March 24 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). However, the smartphone maker has yet to reveal whether the handset will be unveiled via a soft launch or during a dedicated launch event. In the case of the latter, you will be able to catch the stream on the official OnePlus Weibo page.

Currently available for pre-order, the OnePlus 15T will go on sale in the country via the Oppo China online store. It is confirmed to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. Additionally, it is confirmed to ship in Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus 15T Price (Expected)

OnePlus 15T price in China remains under wraps and is expected to be announced on the day of its launch in the country. Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus 15T will be unveiled in China at a higher price than its predecessor.

For reference, the OnePlus 13T was launched in China in April 2025 at a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations arrived at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,000), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000), and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage was launched at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

OnePlus 15T Specifications, Features (Expected)

While the full specifications and feature list is expected to be released on the day of the launch, the tech firm has been teasing various details about the upcoming OnePlus 15T, hinting at what one can expect the phone to offer.

Design, Display

In terms of design, the OnePlus 15T is teased to feature a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped rear camera module with two camera lenses and an LED flash. The company branding appears at the centre of the panel. Moreover, it will boast a flat metal frame. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could feature the Plus key.

It will sport a hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and videos calls. A USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom of the handset. The company also claims that the OnePlus 15T will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It will also feature an enhanced in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

The OnePlus 15T will be equipped with a 6.32-inch flat display, delivering up to 165Hz of refresh rate. It is to be noted that the peak refresh rate will be supported only on six category mobile games. The display is claimed to have received TUV Rheinland Smart Eye Protection 5.0 and Low Blue Light certifications.

Performance, OS

The OnePlus 15T will be powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The SoC also powers the tech firm's flagship OnePlus 15, which was launched in India in November 2025. The company will also equip the upcoming OnePlus 15T with the “OnePlus E-Sports Triple-Core”, which includes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, “Lingxi” touch response chip, and the G2 Wi-Fi chip, which is also found on the OnePlus 15.

Moreover, the OnePlus 15T will feature the company's next-generation “Wind Chaser Gaming” (translated from Chinese) kernel. The tech firm claims that it will enhance the smartphone's gaming performance, allowing it to offer up to 165 fps at 1.5K resolution on “mainstream games”. OnePlus also claims that the handset managed to score more than 44,50,000 points on a benchmarking platform.

The company recently confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will run on Oppo's ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The tech firm promises four “major” OS upgrades and five years of security upgrades for the handset.

Camera

In the camera department, the OnePlus 15T will carry a dual rear camera unit with Oppo's LUMO engine. The handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with the Sony Ultra Vision sensor. The tech firm claims that the camera will be capable of capturing more light, while also offering enhanced detail under various lighting conditions.

The upcoming phone will also sport a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x lossless digital zoom capabilities. It will also support “Shadowless Capture” (translated from Chinese), which will allow users to click photos with gestures. Moreover, the phone will ship with support for “4K ultra HD Live View”.

Battery

The OnePlus 15T is confirmed to be equipped with a 7,500mAh Glacier Battery. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that its battery will provide up to 10.3 hours of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) gameplay, about 22.8 hours of online video playback, or 13 hours of navigation via CityWalk 13 on a single charge.

Additionally, the company recently revealed that OnePlus' upcoming handset will feature support for 100 SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The OnePlus 15T will also support bypass charging.