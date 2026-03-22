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The Taj Story Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Intense Courtroom Drama Online

Starring Paresh Rawal in the lead role, The Taj Story is a courtroom drama film that is now streaming on the Lionsgate Play.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 March 2026 10:06 IST
The Taj Story Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Intense Courtroom Drama Online

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

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Highlights
  • The Taj Story is a courtroom drama film
  • It stars Paresh Rawal in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Lionsgate Play
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Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story is one of the most controversial films that has finally reached your digital screens. The film revolves around a longtime guide who loses his job after a video of him, drunk, claiming that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple, goes viral. However, to prove his theory and innocence, he files a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to support his arguments and present alleged evidence. The film explores themes of nationality, history, and archived history.

When and Where to Watch The Taj Story

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play, in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Taj Story

This courtroom drama follows Vishnu Das (Played by Paresh Rawal) and his son Avinash (Played by Namit Das), who works as tourist guides at the Taj Mahal Monument. However, their life takes a dark turn when a documentary filmmaker, Harsha, asks the traditional questions about how Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal, that drunk Vishnu claims to be fake and narrates it as a traditional Hindu temple. The claims further create sensation, and both father and son end up losing their jobs. To prove his point, Vishnu then reaches the court with theories that support his point. The second half of the film is all about courtroom drama.

Cast and Crew of The Taj Story

This film stars Paresh Rawal in the lead role, accompanied by Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and others in prominent roles. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Rahul Dev Nath, while Himanshu Tiwari is the editor.

Reception of The Taj Story

The film was theatrically released on October 31st, 2025, where it did an average job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.9/10.

 

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Further reading: The Taj Story, drama film, IMDb, Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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