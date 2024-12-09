Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need to Know

Technology News
The action-packed Reacher season 3 recent teaser brings Alan Ritchson back as Jack Reacher.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 22:56 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video

Reacher season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on February 20th

  • Reacher season 3 premieres February 20, 2025, on Prime Video
  • Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, taking on his toughest foe yet
  • Trailer reveals thrilling action from Lee Child's novel Persuader
The much-awaited third season of Amazon Prime Video's Reacher is reported to debut on February 20, 2025. Adapted from Lee Child's bestselling novel Persuader, the series continues to follow Jack Reacher's action-packed journey as he confronts formidable adversaries in a gripping battle against crime and corruption.

When and Where to Watch Reacher Season 3

As per the official information shared by Prime Video on X, the upcoming season will be available on Prime Video. The company has further revealed that the Season 3 of Jack Reacher will be available on its platform starting from February 20, 2025. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Reacher Season 3

The official trailer, released recently, showcases Jack Reacher taking on his most formidable adversary yet. The storyline is drawn from Lee Child's Persuader, the seventh novel in the Reacher series. Reacher's mission revolves around rescuing an undercover DEA informant entangled in a sprawling criminal network. The plot also brings unresolved personal conflicts to the forefront, heightening the intensity of the narrative.

Cast and Crew of Reacher Season 3

Alan Ritchson reprises his role as Jack Reacher, while Maria Sten returns as Frances Neagley. Joining the cast are Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios, with Nick Santora serving as the showrunner and executive producer.

 

Further reading: Reacher season 3, Jack Reacher, Alan Ritchson, Amazon Prime Video, Lee Child

Further reading: Reacher season 3, Jack Reacher, Alan Ritchson, Amazon Prime Video, Lee Child
