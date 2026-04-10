Infinix Note 60 Pro will be introduced in India on April 13. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed the colour options as well as the RAM and storage configuration of the handset. The official website has also revealed the key features of the phone. Notably, the upcoming handset will be the first in its lineup to launch in the country. Earlier this year, the base Note 60 and an Ultra model were spotted on certification sites, although their India launch has not yet been announced.

Infinix Note 60 Pro to Debut in Three Colour Options

The Infinix Note 60 Pro will be available in Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown colour options, the official website confirmed. The company has also revealed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1208 x 2644 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits brightness level, up to 2304Hz PWM dimming and a 93.18 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and will support Always-On Display.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro will be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with an Adreno A810 GPU. The phone will support 8GB of RAM with support for up to 8GB of extended RAM and offer 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage options. It will ship with Android 16-based XOS 16.

The phone will feature an Active Matrix LED system on the back, possibly inspired by Nothing's Glyph interface, with support for NFC-based interactions and customisable lighting patterns. Infinix will equip the Note 60 Pro with a 3D IceCore vapour chamber cooling system, including a 4,758 sq mm heat dissipation area. The company also claims it will support 120fps gaming in Call of Duty Mobile.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro will feature a dedicated AI button as well. It will also include a My Health app for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen, and HRV (heart-rate variability).

For optics, the Infinix Note 60 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. On the front, it will feature a 13-megapixel camera. The phone will support multiple shooting modes, including AI Cam, Super Night, Vlog, Dual Video, and Pro mode, along with 4K video recording. The phone will be equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, along with support for Hi-Res audio, DTS, and Widevine L1 for video playback.

Infinix will pack a 6,500mAh battery in the Note 60 Pro with support for 90W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging, and 5W wireless reverse charging. Connectivity options will include dual SIM slots (Nano+Nano), 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. The handset will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, alongside an X-axis linear motor, infrared blaster, and multiple sensors, including a gyroscope, proximity sensor, and e-compass.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is claimed to carry an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It will measure 7.45 x 162.37 x 77.17mm and weigh 200g.

Infinix will offer pre-booking benefits worth Rs. 7,999, including up to 12 months no-cost EMI, a Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount, and a free MagPower speaker worth Rs. 3,999. Buyers will also get buy now pay later options for up to nine months, an additional one-year warranty, one year of free screen replacement, and Google Gemini benefits with 5,000GB cloud storage.